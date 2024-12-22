Zakir Hussain's family posts emotional tribute on Instagram after his death | PHOTO

Zakir Hussain's family posts a heartfelt tribute on Instagram following his death, honoring his musical legacy and family bond.
 

Zakir Hussain's family posts emotional tribute on Instagram after his death; PHOTO NTI
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

Following the passing of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, his family paid tribute to him through a heartfelt post on his official Instagram page. This was the first update shared since his death, which occurred last week in a San Francisco hospital after complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious lung disease. He was 73.

The post includes a powerful black-and-white photo showing the hands of Hussain, his wife Antonia Minnecola, and their daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi, united in a symbolic display of love. The caption, "Always together in love," accompanied by tags for each family member, poignantly captures the deep connection between them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9)

Zakir Hussain was recognized worldwide for his unparalleled skill and artistry on the tabla, a percussion instrument he mastered over a career that spanned more than 60 years. Throughout his journey, Hussain garnered acclaim and won numerous prestigious awards, including four Grammy Awards, with his most recent win being three awards at the 66th Grammy ceremony earlier this year.

The legendary percussionist, son of the iconic Ustad Alla Rakha, was honored with some of India’s highest civilian awards. These included the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. Zakir Hussain was laid to rest at Fernwood Cemetery in San Francisco, leaving behind a monumental legacy of musical brilliance that will continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers.

