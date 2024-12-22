Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan: 5 Bollywood actors who transformed their bodies for movie roles

Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and others have undergone remarkable body transformations for their movie roles, facing challenges and embracing fitness for authenticity and performance.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Body modifications for film roles have grown rather prevalent in the Bollywood business. However, some celebrities have taken it to the next level, undergoing dramatic physical changes that require immense dedication, hard work, and perseverance to bring authenticity to their performances.

article_image2

Aamir Khan

For his role in Dangal, Aamir Khan transformed his body naturally, going from a pot belly to defined abs. He lost 29% body fat in five months, choosing a genuine transformation over wearing a bodysuit for authenticity.

 

article_image3

Bhumi Pednekar

In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar gained 23 kgs for her role but faced health issues due to unhealthy weight gain. She later lost the weight, embracing a healthy body image, and found balance in being content with herself.

 

article_image4

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs for Mimi, which she found challenging. She shared her experience of regaining strength and mobility after the weight gain, showing how hard it was to lose the weight and get back in shape.

 

article_image5

Rajkummar Rao

For Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao underwent a huge physical change. He focused on a vegetarian diet and avoided steroids. Despite the challenges, his dedication to the film and its importance to him helped him achieve the transformation.

 

article_image6

Taapsee Pannu

In Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu had to build muscle while juggling other film shoots. She trained hard for her sprinter role, revealing how challenging it was to manage both intense workouts and her busy shooting schedule.

