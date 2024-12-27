Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theatres AGAIN: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone starrer to re-release on THIS date

Dharma Productions' Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is set for a grand re-release in cinemas on January 3, 2025. After sparking speculation about a sequel, the 2013 film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, will return to 140 theaters, offering fans a chance to relive its magic on the big screen

Earlier this month, Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar, stirred excitement with a cryptic post about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, leading fans to speculate on a possible sequel. However, in line with the recent trend of re-releases, the 2013 hit, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is set to return to theaters on January 3, 2025.

The film will be re-released across 140 cinemas in 46 cities, thanks to PVR INOX, following the success of Kal Ho Naa Ho's re-release by Dharma Productions. This year, several iconic films, including Tumbbad, Veer-Zaara, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, have made their way back to cinemas, drawing audiences eager to relive their magic on the big screen.

In a statement, Karan Johar shared his excitement about the re-release, noting that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani holds a special place in the heart of Dharma Productions. He highlighted the film's memorable music, breathtaking locations, beloved actors, and a storyline that resonates with all generations. Johar expressed that the film is perfect to start the new year, evoking a warm and fuzzy feeling about life. He looked forward to seeing how Gen Z would feel watching it as adults on the big screen while millennials would enjoy singing along and quoting the dialogues.

Ayan Mukerji, the director of the film, reflected on the movie's lasting impact, calling it a part of his heart and soul. He expressed that creating the film over a decade ago remains one of the greatest joys of his life. Mukerji also stated that despite its perfections and imperfections, the film continues to be a source of immense pride.

ALSO READ: Honey Singh REFUSES to patch-up with Badshah; Here's what the rapper said

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery, features Ranbir Kapoor as Bunny, a free-spirited traveler, and Deepika Padukone as Naina, a shy, studious girl. The movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. With unforgettable songs like Badtameez Dil and Kabira, stunning visuals, and relatable characters, it remains a favorite among audiences.

Latest Videos