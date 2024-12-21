'Will never play mother-in-law...', Ameesha Patel takes dig at 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma

Ameesha Patel, famous for her role as Sakina in the Gadar franchise, has recently made headlines with her bold comments on the kind of roles she’s willing to play. Responding to Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma’s suggestion that she portray a mother-in-law, Patel firmly stated she would never accept such roles

First Published Dec 21, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

Ameesha Patel who potrayed the iconic role of Sakina in the Gadar franchise reacted to statements made by director Anil Sharma. She put her stance firmly on the kind of roles she accept henceforth. Director Anil Sharma remarked that Ameesha explored the natural growth of her character by taking on the role of a mother-in-law in the sequel of the iconic movie 'Gadar'. However, Patel has now cleared her stance that she would not be interested in such roles even if Rs. 100 crore is offered to her for playing such role.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sharma shared that Patel was reluctant to play a mother-in-law during the making of Gadar 2. He mentioned actress Nargis Dutt as an example, highlighting her willingness to take on a maternal role in Mother India at a young age. However, Patel addressed these comments on social media, emphasizing her perspective. She expressed that, since films are fictional, she should have the freedom to decide her roles and added that she would never accept such a role, even for a hefty sum.

Patel also highlighted that fans appreciate the Gadar franchise for its portrayal of Tara (Sunny Deol) and Sakina as larger-than-life characters. She believed that viewers would not want to see these beloved figures transition into traditional family roles like father-in-law and mother-in-law. Instead, fans cherish Tara and Sakina for their heroic and iconic status.

Despite her differences with Sharma on this matter, Patel maintained her respect for him and extended her best wishes for his recent release, Vanvaas, featuring Nana Patekar, Simrat Kaur, and Utkarsh Sharma.

