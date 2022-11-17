Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Janhvi Kapoor act in mother Sridevi's biopic? Actor reveals

    Many filmmakers are trying to bring Sridevi's story to the big screen. People often question Janhvi Kapoor if she will act in her mother’s biopic. The actor has finally revealed whether or not she will be a part of the biopic if it is ever made, and why.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    When Madhuri Dixit-starrer ‘The Fame Game’ was released, people started drawing parallels with the life of Sridevi. The Netflix web series is a story of an actress struggling with her position in Hindi cinema amid a deteriorating relationship with her children and husband.

    Since the untimely death of Sridevi, there are several filmmakers who have been trying to bring the late actor's story to the big screen in the form of a biopic. There have also been multiple occasions when Janhvi Kapoor was asked if she would play her mother’s role if a biopic is ever made. The daughter has finally opened up on it.

    According to media reports, Janhvi Kapoor has said that she will not be a part of a biopic made on Sridevi’s life. The ‘Good Luck Jerry’ actor, reportedly said that every time she remembers her late mother, she feels like crying. And therefore, doing her mother’s biopic will not be possible for her.

    Apart from speaking about the possibility of acting in Sridevi’s biopic, Janhvi Kapoor also recalled an old incident that once occurred with her mother in Italy. Speaking of the incident, Janhvi said that once when the late actor was in Italy to shop for the interiors of their Chennai residence, she was attacked by a youth. The incident had shaken Sridevi after which she called Boney Kapoor and informed him about it. Upon finding out about the untoward episode, he immediately rushed to Italy to be with Sridevi.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of films in her kitty. She is presently busy with the filming of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. This marks the second collaboration between the two after ‘Roohi’. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in ‘Bawaal’.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 7:33 PM IST
