Sridevi's secret marriage to THIS superstar led his wife to attempt suicide in the '80s

In the '80s, a secret marriage between a famous actor and Sridevi led to his wife's suicide attempt, exposing the challenges of celebrity relationships.

Bollywood is rich with fascinating stories about the personal lives of its celebrities. Many of these tales serve as inspiration, showcasing the struggles stars faced on their journeys to success. Others make headlines for their scandalous love affairs. Time and again, Bollywood stars are thrust into the spotlight over who is dating whom or breaking up, keeping the gossip mill churning. This story takes us back to the dramatic 1980s, a period marked by significant affairs and controversies in the industry.



During the 1980s and 1990s, extramarital affairs were not uncommon, often leading to intense media scrutiny and public interest. These affairs sometimes had serious repercussions, affecting the personal lives of those involved. One particularly shocking incident involved actor Mithun Chakraborty, whose extramarital relationship had devastating consequences. When his wife, Yogita Bali, learned about his affair with Sridevi, she reportedly attempted suicide, highlighting the intense emotional turmoil such scandals could incite.



Mithun Chakraborty, fondly known as Mithun Da, has had a long and illustrious career in Bollywood, famously known as the "Disco Dancer." His films kept him in the limelight, but his personal life also attracted considerable attention. Reports suggest that Mithun fell in love with Sridevi while still married to Yogita Bali. The couple allegedly entered into a secret marriage that lasted from 1985 to 1988. Unfortunately, Sridevi was reportedly unaware that Mithun had not legally divorced Yogita. Upon discovering the truth, Yogita’s emotional distress led her to attempt suicide.

Following these tumultuous events, Sridevi ultimately annulled her marriage to Mithun and later married producer Boney Kapoor, with whom she had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. However, Sridevi's marriage to Boney was also fraught with controversy, as he left his first wife, Mona Shouri, and their children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, to be with her. This decision stirred significant public debate and media frenzy, further illustrating the complex and often tumultuous nature of relationships within the Bollywood industry.

Latest Videos