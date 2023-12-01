Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Subbalakshmi Amma, the actress known for her 'grandmother' roles in Malayalam?

    Malayalam veteran actress Subbalakshmi passed away. Her memorable performances include the role of grandmother in films like Kalyanaraman, Pandippada, and Nandanam.

    Who is Subbalakshmi Amma, the actress known for her 'grandmother' roles in Malayalam? rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 12:03 AM IST

    Subbalakshmi, born on April 21, 1936, was a versatile talent in Malayalam cinema. She excelled as a Carnatic musician, composer, and actress in Malayalam cinema. Her memorable roles include performances in films like Kalyanaraman (2002), Pandippada (2005), and Nandanam (2002). She passed away this evening at Thiruvananthapuram Hospital.

    Before joining the film industry, Subbalakshmi worked as a music and dance instructor at Jawahar Balabhavan and had a position at All India Radio starting in 1951. Notably, she held the distinction of being the first female composer from South India at All India Radio. In addition to her instructional role, she showcased her musical talents through various concerts. Subbalakshmi also engaged in dubbing work, lent her voice to telefilms, and participated in album productions. Her versatile contributions spanned different aspects of the entertainment industry.

    Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87

    Her granddaughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh shared a post after her demise by stating "I lost her. 30 years of my strength and love. My Ammamma, My Subbu , My baby. Thank you for the prayers"

     

    She also acted in more than 65 serials in various languages like Seetha Kalyanam, Oru Penninte Katha, and more. Notably, her daughter Thara Kalyan also pursued a career in acting within the Malayalam film industry, continuing the family's presence in the cinematic world. Subbalakshmi's contributions left a lasting impact, showcasing her prowess across multiple artistic domains.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87 rkn

    Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87

    Piers Morgan exposes Royal bombshell: This person allegedly raised concerns over Archie's colour; Read more ATG

    Piers Morgan exposes Royal bombshell: This person allegedly raised concerns over Archie's colour; Read more

    Bengali star couple Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly become parents for second time; is it girl or boy? ATG

    Bengali star couple Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly become parents for second time; is it girl or boy?

    Dulquer Salmaan's Guns and Gulaabs among most popular web series of 2023 rkn

    Dulquer Salmaan's Guns and Gulaabs among most popular web series of 2023

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is to share the screen with Mohanlal. Here's what we know RBA

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is to share the screen with Mohanlal. Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87 rkn

    Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87

    football Sir Jim Ratcliffe's vision for Manchester United: Focus on homegrown talent and recruitment overhaul snt

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe's vision for Manchester United: Focus on homegrown talent and recruitment overhaul

    Woman with 'world's largest cheeks' unveils 'witch-like' nail transformation; draws mixed reactions (WATCH) snt

    Woman with 'world's largest cheeks' unveils 'witch-like' nail transformation; draws mixed reactions (WATCH)

    Has Glenn Maxwell given up on Test cricket? Australia's star all-rounder speaks out snt

    Has Glenn Maxwell given up on Test cricket? Australia's star all-rounder speaks out

    Havent signed anything yet': Head coach Rahul Dravid on contract duration with Team India (WATCH) snt

    'Haven't signed anything yet': Head coach Rahul Dravid on contract duration with Team India (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon