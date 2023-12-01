Who is Subbalakshmi Amma, the actress known for her 'grandmother' roles in Malayalam?

Malayalam veteran actress Subbalakshmi passed away. Her memorable performances include the role of grandmother in films like Kalyanaraman, Pandippada, and Nandanam.

Subbalakshmi, born on April 21, 1936, was a versatile talent in Malayalam cinema. She excelled as a Carnatic musician, composer, and actress in Malayalam cinema. Her memorable roles include performances in films like Kalyanaraman (2002), Pandippada (2005), and Nandanam (2002). She passed away this evening at Thiruvananthapuram Hospital.

Before joining the film industry, Subbalakshmi worked as a music and dance instructor at Jawahar Balabhavan and had a position at All India Radio starting in 1951. Notably, she held the distinction of being the first female composer from South India at All India Radio. In addition to her instructional role, she showcased her musical talents through various concerts. Subbalakshmi also engaged in dubbing work, lent her voice to telefilms, and participated in album productions. Her versatile contributions spanned different aspects of the entertainment industry.

Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87

Her granddaughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh shared a post after her demise by stating "I lost her. 30 years of my strength and love. My Ammamma, My Subbu , My baby. Thank you for the prayers"

She also acted in more than 65 serials in various languages like Seetha Kalyanam, Oru Penninte Katha, and more. Notably, her daughter Thara Kalyan also pursued a career in acting within the Malayalam film industry, continuing the family's presence in the cinematic world. Subbalakshmi's contributions left a lasting impact, showcasing her prowess across multiple artistic domains.