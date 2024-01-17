Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mia Khalifa shares video of Jewish woman mocking, following her amid her support for Palestinian fighters

    Mia Khalifa took to her X account to share a 43-second video of an unknown Jewish woman following and mocking her for extending support to Palestinian freedom fighters.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    A video of an argument between a Jewish woman and former adult actress Mia Khalifa went viral on social media. Khalifa took to her X account to share a video of an unknown woman following her. On October 7 of last year, Hamas carried out a horrific strike within Israeli territory that claimed the lives of over 1,200 people. Following the assault, Khalifa chose a side and expressed sympathy for Palestinian freedom fighters which incited anger.

    Mia Khalifa's post

    In the 43-second video, the unidentified woman behind Mia Khalifa can be heard saying, "That's right,". The former porn star then asked the man with the lady, "You proud of your mom?". The woman answers, "Am Yisrael Chai," which means 'The people of Israel live', a common cry of support for Jews. In the video, the woman says the same thing multiple times.

    She asks Khalifa, "You see that?" as she also flashes her necklace. But Khalifa addresses her, asking, "Are you awaiting the bus? Since I'm awaiting my valet." In the brief moments that followed, the woman came up behind Khalifa, showed off her jewelry, and spoke the words "Am Yisrael Chai."

    Israel-Palestine issue

    The dispute between Israel and the Palestinians centers on who owns and controls which land. While Arab Muslims and Jews have been claiming the territory for several millennia, the current political dispute dates back to the early 1900s.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 1:07 PM IST
