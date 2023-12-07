Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Bhupinder Singh? The actor arrested for killing one and injuring three people

    Bhupinder Singh is a model and Television actor known for his roles in 'Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam' and 'Ek Hasina Thi'.

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Television actor Bhupinder Singh and his associates have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor following a murder when a disagreement took place over tree felling. Bhupinder fired his legal gun at random which killed one young man and injured three others. The police detained the TV actor based on a complaint filed by the deceased's uncle. Two of his other helpers are still missing, and the search goes on.

    The incident

    Bhupinder Singh is the son of Pritam Singh who lives in the village of Kuankheda Khadri and owns a property there. Gurdeep Singh's house is near to a farmhouse. On Sunday, there was a eucalyptus tree on the edge of the plot, and the two were arguing about whose property it was. Things got out of hand during the argument, and Bhupinder shot a licensed firearm. While Gurdeep Singh, his wife Meerabai, and their son Amrik, alias Buta Singh, were seriously hurt, Gurdeep Singh's 22-year-old son, Gobind Singh died on the spot.

    Who is Bhupinder Singh

    Bhupinder Singh is a model and Television actor known for his roles in 'Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam' and 'Ek Hasina Thi'. The 54-year-old started his career with the TV serial 'Jai Mahabharat' as Angraj Karna and later went on to be part of shows such as 'Kranti' as Nana Sahib, 'Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam' as Triyogi Narayan Bajpayee, 'Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon' as Shamsher Mallik, 'Ek Hasina Thi' as Dr. Dayal Thakur, 'Tere Sheher Mein' as Dev Agnihotri, 'Kaala Teeka' as Vishwaveer Jha and 'Rishton Ka Chakravyuh' as Dhirendra Pandey. 

    Bhupendra has worked in Bollywood with the 1998 film 'Sham Ghansham' and his supporting roles in films such as 'Soch L' and 'Yuvraaj'.

