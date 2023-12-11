BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.."

BTS singer V is on the verge of embarking on his compulsory military enlistment, and as a farewell gesture, he has opted to share heartfelt messages with his fans.

South Korean sensation BTS has taken a poignant step as members V and RM, preparing for their mandatory military enlistment on December 11, have chosen Weverse as the platform to convey heartfelt letters to their dedicated fandom, ARMY. Joining them in this national duty are Jungkook and Jimin, scheduled for enlistment on December 12. In accordance with South Korea's conscription regulations, all able-bodied men are obligated to serve a minimum of 18 months in the military.

The group's eldest member, Jin, embarked on his military service in 2022, setting the precedent for this collective commitment. Subsequently, J-Hope followed suit, contributing to the inevitable separation from their musical endeavors. Notably, rapper Suga has taken on the role of a social service agent, a unique alternative within the country's military service framework, prompted by his shoulder injury rendering him ineligible for conventional enlistment. This leads to a longer enlistment period of 21 months compared to the standard 18 months for the rest of the members.

The emotional journey is underscored by Kim Taehyung, known by his stage name V, sharing images on Instagram featuring his freshly shaved head, a customary prelude to military service.

Accompanying this visual proclamation, V penned a poignant letter in Korean on Weverse, assuring fans that although he will undoubtedly miss them, the forthcoming 18 months will swiftly happen - "I think I’m going to miss you so much. To be honest it is a real shame that I can’t have any more happy memories with ARMYs for some time, if it wasn’t for that one thing it would be okay, but not being able to see ARMYs is the hardest. For a long time that is 18 months, I will become healthy and come back so ARMYs, please take care of your health too. If day by day you find things to be happy about, I will appear once again like ‘tada ! im here!’. I have also prepared various things for you during these 18 months so please look forward to it. After I come back, let us make precious memories again as we always have. I really miss you, and I really love you. So you have to wait until then I’ll go and come back quickly! Bye!”



The collective anticipation now revolves around the eventual reunion of all BTS members in 2025, marking the completion of their respective compulsory military service periods.

