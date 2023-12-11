Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.."

    BTS singer V is on the verge of embarking on his compulsory military enlistment, and as a farewell gesture, he has opted to share heartfelt messages with his fans.

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.." SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    South Korean sensation BTS has taken a poignant step as members V and RM, preparing for their mandatory military enlistment on December 11, have chosen Weverse as the platform to convey heartfelt letters to their dedicated fandom, ARMY. Joining them in this national duty are Jungkook and Jimin, scheduled for enlistment on December 12. In accordance with South Korea's conscription regulations, all able-bodied men are obligated to serve a minimum of 18 months in the military.

    The group's eldest member, Jin, embarked on his military service in 2022, setting the precedent for this collective commitment. Subsequently, J-Hope followed suit, contributing to the inevitable separation from their musical endeavors. Notably, rapper Suga has taken on the role of a social service agent, a unique alternative within the country's military service framework, prompted by his shoulder injury rendering him ineligible for conventional enlistment. This leads to a longer enlistment period of 21 months compared to the standard 18 months for the rest of the members.

    The emotional journey is underscored by Kim Taehyung, known by his stage name V, sharing images on Instagram featuring his freshly shaved head, a customary prelude to military service.

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.." SHG

    Accompanying this visual proclamation, V penned a poignant letter in Korean on Weverse, assuring fans that although he will undoubtedly miss them, the forthcoming 18 months will swiftly happen - "I think I’m going to miss you so much. To be honest it is a real shame that I can’t have any more happy memories with ARMYs for some time, if it wasn’t for that one thing it would be okay, but not being able to see ARMYs is the hardest. For a long time that is 18 months, I will become healthy and come back so ARMYs, please take care of your health too. If day by day you find things to be happy about, I will appear once again like ‘tada ! im here!’. I have also prepared various things for you during these 18 months so please look forward to it. After I come back, let us make precious memories again as we always have. I really miss you, and I really love you. So you have to wait until then I’ll go and come back quickly! Bye!”

     


    The collective anticipation now revolves around the eventual reunion of all BTS members in 2025, marking the completion of their respective compulsory military service periods. 

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Arjun Kapoor says Aditya Roy Kapur would do ‘Aashiqui’ with Shraddha-Ananya in lift

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 8 Arjun Kapoor says Aditya Roy Kapur would do Aashiqui with Shraddha Kapoor Ananya Panday in lift RBA

    Koffee With Karan 8: Arjun Kapoor says Aditya Roy Kapur would do ‘Aashiqui’ with Shraddha-Ananya in lift

    Kantara Chapter 1': Is Rishab Shetty's character inspired by Lord Parshuram? Details here SHG

    'Kantara Chapter 1': Is Rishab Shetty's character inspired by Lord Parshuram? Details here

    Animal Tripti Dimri shares parents' response to intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor - "You shouldn't have.." SHG

    'Animal': Tripti Dimri shares parents' response to intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor - "You shouldn’t have.."

    Parineeti Chopra to enter politics? Know what AAP leader Raghav Chadha's wife has to say RBA

    Parineeti Chopra to enter politics? Know what AAP leader Raghav Chadha's wife has to say

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 700 crore, surpasses 'Pathaan', 'Jawan'

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 700 crore, surpasses 'Pathaan', 'Jawan'

    Recent Stories

    NayaJammuKashmir trends as SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September 2024 AJR

    #NayaJammuKashmir trends as SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September 2024

    Kerala University students claim hostel feeds them food infested with maggots, bandages, screws, scrubber anr

    Maggots, bandages, screws, scrubber in hostel food? Kerala University students complain

    From upholding scrapping of article 370 to Ladakh as UT to President's powers: Supreme Court's Historic Article 370 verdict

    From President's powers to J&K statehood: 8 takeaways from SC verdict

    PM Modi calls Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 a beacon of hope one that fortifies very essence of unity gcw

    'Historic': PM Modi calls SC verdict on Article 370 a beacon of hope; one that fortifies very essence of unity

    cricket Rohit Sharma is bulky, but as fit as Virat Kohli: India's fitness coach silences critics osf

    Rohit Sharma is bulky, but as fit as Virat Kohli: India's fitness coach silences critics

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon