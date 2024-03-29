WATCH: Alia Bhatt looks stunning in maroon gown, cream saree as she host Hope Gala in London

Alia Bhatt attended the Hope Gala event to support the Salaam Bombay charity, which helps Mumbai's most vulnerable children through in-school leadership and advocacy programs, as well as after-school skill-building academies.

Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala in London on Thursday evening to benefit poor adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Among others who attended the occasion were musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi, and director Gurinder Chadha. The Mandarin Oriental, which hosted the gala, posted a video on Instagram of Alia in two different outfits: a maroon dress on the red carpet and a cream, embroidered lace saree for the event.

Alia attended the event to support the Salaam Bombay charity, which helps Mumbai's most vulnerable children through in-school leadership and advocacy programs, as well as after-school skill-building academies. These efforts attempt to increase students' confidence and self-esteem while also encouraging them to continue in school.

Meanwhile, Alia blushed when the paparazzi called her Vahini (Bhabhi in Marathi) as she was departing for the gala in London. She was sighted at the Mumbai airport late Wednesday evening. In an Instagram video, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' diva can be seen racing to join her aircraft. Despite her busy schedule, Alia stopped to take a photo with a young fan. As she approached the departure gate, the cameramen at the airport greeted her.