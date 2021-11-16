  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to have Disha Patani as 'Girlfriend'? Her latest Instagram reels could change your mind (Watch)

    Our action girl Disha Patani, is back, and this time, it's 900 kick. Take a look

    Want to have Disha Patani as 'Girlfriend'? Her latest Instagram reels could change your mind (Watch) RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 9:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the fittest among her female colleagues. A few days ago, Disha Patani shared a video where we saw her doing punches and kicks in a gym. The actress was seen practising the 720 kick. And today, Disha, who is a Fitness enthusiast by nature, performing the 900 kick.

    Disha is very active on social media and shares her daily updates to entertain her fans and followers. In the gym, she is always learning new moves and practising various punches, kicks. Disha's social media handle is full of her workout videos and difficult kicks and punches that she trains nonstop. The Radhe actress has retained with the regime and shared the video of her latest kick and it has sent the fans in excitement.

    Today wearing a white athleisure outfit, Disha performing the 900 kick that is just mindblowing. She went for the mid aur swirl and performed the highly tough kick. Because of such kicks, Disha is known as Bollywood's fittest actress and our 'action' girl.

    Also Read: Beware of Disha Patani; she knows how to do '720 kick'; take a look (VIDEO)
     

    Disha was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe. Her next project is with Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2’. The film also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Disha will be seen performing quite the action sequences in this one next. This film will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri, after the hit Malang. The actress also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina.
     

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 9:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jai Bhim actor Suriya films that made him Mr Perfectionist of South Cinema-ycb

    Jai Bhim actor Suriya’s films that made him ‘Mr Perfectionist’ of South Cinema

    Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously: CM Basavaraj Bommai SCJ

    Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously: CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here

    Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma share first photo as 'newly married'

    Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma share first photo as 'newly married'

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)

    Recent Stories

    Centre allows meal, newspaper services on all domestic flights without restriction on duration-dnm

    Centre allows meal, newspaper services on all domestic flights without restriction on duration

    Jai Bhim actor Suriya films that made him Mr Perfectionist of South Cinema-ycb

    Jai Bhim actor Suriya’s films that made him ‘Mr Perfectionist’ of South Cinema

    Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Mahatma Gandhi? Padma Shri awardee's latest statements will blow your mind RCB

    Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Mahatma Gandhi? Padma Shri awardee's latest statements will blow your mind

    Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously: CM Basavaraj Bommai SCJ

    Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously: CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here

    Recent Videos

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon