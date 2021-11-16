Want to have Disha Patani as 'Girlfriend'? Her latest Instagram reels could change your mind (Watch)

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the fittest among her female colleagues. A few days ago, Disha Patani shared a video where we saw her doing punches and kicks in a gym. The actress was seen practising the 720 kick. And today, Disha, who is a Fitness enthusiast by nature, performing the 900 kick.

Disha is very active on social media and shares her daily updates to entertain her fans and followers. In the gym, she is always learning new moves and practising various punches, kicks. Disha's social media handle is full of her workout videos and difficult kicks and punches that she trains nonstop. The Radhe actress has retained with the regime and shared the video of her latest kick and it has sent the fans in excitement.

Today wearing a white athleisure outfit, Disha performing the 900 kick that is just mindblowing. She went for the mid aur swirl and performed the highly tough kick. Because of such kicks, Disha is known as Bollywood's fittest actress and our 'action' girl.

Disha was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe. Her next project is with Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2’. The film also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Disha will be seen performing quite the action sequences in this one next. This film will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri, after the hit Malang. The actress also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina.

