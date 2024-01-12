Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral Video: Fans chants Jai Shri Ram as 'HanuMan' hits theatres; every ticket contributes Rs 5 to Ram Mandir

    As the curtains rose for Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan,' a 'Jai Shri Ram' tsunami surged through theaters. X, formerly Twitter, became the epicenter of the viral storm, with audiences pouring in their first reactions.

    Viral Video: Fans chants Jai Shri Ram as Teja Sajja 'HanuMan' hits theatres; every ticket contributes Rs 5 to Ram Mandir
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

    In an unprecedented wave of devotion and cinematic fervor, the mythological superhero film 'HanuMan' directed by Prashanth Varma is making headlines across theaters in India. The film's unique narrative, coupled with Director Varma's vision, has not only captivated audiences but also sparked discussions about the historical significance of mythology in the cultural fabric of Bharat. What's more, every ticket purchased for 'HanuMan' contributes Rs 5 to the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, adding a philanthropic dimension to this cinematic spectacle.

    Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai come together under the directorial helm of Prashanth Varma for 'HanuMan.' Released on January 12, 2024, the film introduces viewers to the mythological superhero, Hanumanthu, portrayed by Teja Sajja. The plot unfolds as an underprivileged man, facing challenges, is bestowed with the divine power of God Hanuman, leading him to champion the cause of his village and protect the community.

    As the curtains rose for 'HanuMan,' a 'Jai Shri Ram' tsunami surged through theaters. X, formerly Twitter, became the epicenter of the viral storm, with audiences pouring in their first reactions. The social media platform witnessed a flood of reviews praising the film's humor, striking visuals, and impressive graphical effects (GFX). Viewers lauded the movie's screenplay, highlighting its perfect balance of emotions, action, and humor.

    Clocking in at 2 hours and 38 minutes, 'HanuMan' not only establishes itself as a cinematic marvel but also lays the foundation for the superhero film genre in India. The positive response to the film raises expectations and opens doors for a wave of mythological and superhero narratives in the Indian film industry.

    Director Prashanth Varma's refusal to label 'HanuMan' as mere mythology and instead term it as Bharat's 'itihasa' (history) adds depth to the film's narrative. Furthermore, the film goes beyond entertainment by contributing Rs 5 from every ticket sale to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This unique philanthropic approach fosters a connection between cinematic experiences and societal initiatives, allowing audiences to be a part of a larger cultural movement.

    Following the triumphant release of 'HanuMan,' Prashanth Varma is set to expand his cinematic universe with the upcoming movie 'Adhira.' This move suggests a visionary director keen on exploring diverse narratives within the historical and cultural landscape of Bharat's history.

    The impact of 'HanuMan' is not confined to its storyline but has spread across regions. With a total of 150 shows scheduled throughout the day in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film's success underscores the universal appeal of mythological narratives among Indian audiences.

    Also read: Hanu Man LEAKED: Teja Sajja's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other torrent sites

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 2:05 PM IST
