Holi 2024: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host party for friends and family- see photos

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are holding a Holi 2024 party and joyfully posed for the photographers. Check out this sweet moment caught on camera!

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar threw a bright Holi 2024 party, and it looks like the duo had a great time. They were seen posing for the photographers, exuding happiness and affection.

Their wonderful moment, recorded on camera, has been the buzz of the town, spreading happiness far and wide. The duo's contagious energy and humorous relationship dominated the performance, leaving everyone speechless.

We couldn't stop gushing about their lovely relationship, which made the Holi celebration unforgettable for everyone involved.

The video shows a beautiful moment during Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi party. One scene stood out as they posed for the media: the pair playfully putting gulal on each other's cheeks.

Their loving gesture during the Holi was really lovely and adorable, highlighting their friendship perfectly.

Farhan Akhtar, the son of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, attended the Holi celebration with his wife, Shibani Dandekar.



Shibani's sister, Anusha Dandekar, also attended the festivities. The group gladly posed for the media, adding to the festive atmosphere of the event.

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta was spotted at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi 2024 celebrations.

Dia Mirza, along with her son, were spotted at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi 2024 celebrations.

Singer and actress Ila Arun was spotted playing with colours at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi 2024 celebrations.