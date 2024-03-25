Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2024: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host party for friends and family- see photos

    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are holding a Holi 2024 party and joyfully posed for the photographers. Check out this sweet moment caught on camera!

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar threw a bright Holi 2024 party, and it looks like the duo had a great time. They were seen posing for the photographers, exuding happiness and affection.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Their wonderful moment, recorded on camera, has been the buzz of the town, spreading happiness far and wide. The duo's contagious energy and humorous relationship dominated the performance, leaving everyone speechless.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    We couldn't stop gushing about their lovely relationship, which made the Holi celebration unforgettable for everyone involved.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The video shows a beautiful moment during Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi party. One scene stood out as they posed for the media: the pair playfully putting gulal on each other's cheeks.

    article_image5

    Their loving gesture during the Holi was really lovely and adorable, highlighting their friendship perfectly.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Farhan Akhtar, the son of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, attended the Holi celebration with his wife, Shibani Dandekar.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shibani's sister, Anusha Dandekar, also attended the festivities. The group gladly posed for the media, adding to the festive atmosphere of the event. 

    article_image8

    Bollywood actress Neena Gupta was spotted at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi 2024 celebrations. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dia Mirza, along with her son, were spotted at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi 2024 celebrations. 

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Singer and actress Ila Arun was spotted playing with colours at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi 2024 celebrations. 

