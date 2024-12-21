'Vanvaas': Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar shoot special podcast for movie [WATCH]

Nana Patekar's latest film Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, has garnered significant attention for its emotionally gripping storyline. Featuring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in pivotal roles, the film delves into themes of family, honor, and self-acceptance, captivating audiences since its release

Vanvaas Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar shoot special podcast for movie [WATCH]
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

Nana Patekar's latest film Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, has recently hit theaters, generating significant buzz with its emotionally charged storyline. The film, which features Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in prominent roles, explores themes of family, honor, and self-acceptance with a modern twist.

Ahead of the release, it was reported that Nana Patekar would be recording a special podcast with Aamir Khan. The two actors were recently spotted together in Juhu, Mumbai, while filming the podcast, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the project. In the podcast, Nana Patekar and Aamir Khan discuss Vanvaas and its exploration of important themes in contemporary society.

Since its release on December 20, Vanvaas has been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences. Fans have been praising the film’s direction, engaging narrative, and powerful performances by the cast.

ALSO READ: 'Will never play mother-in-law...', Ameesha Patel takes dig at 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma

Vanvaas is produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, who has previously worked on hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2. The film, also written by Anil Sharma, is being distributed as a Zee Studios Worldwide release, starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur in the lead roles.

