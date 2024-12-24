Urvashi Rautela-Anand Piramal steal the spotlight at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, video goes viral [WATCH]

Urvashi Rautela is one of India’s most celebrated actresses, and she is known for her impressive career and global presence. As the highest-paid actress in Bollywood, she has built a massive fan following, with over 100 million followers across social media platforms. Her popularity has earned her a spot on the Instagram Forbes Rich List, where she became the youngest Indian to feature. Urvashi has become a true icon with her charm and aura, inspiring millions worldwide.

Despite her hectic schedule, Urvashi always finds time to unwind and enjoy herself. Recently, she was spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai, where she was seen having a blast, grooving to the music with her trademark smile and positive energy. The actress looked radiant as she enjoyed every moment of the event, proving once again why she is so loved by her fans.

The moment became even more special when Urvashi was spotted with Anand Piramal, the business tycoon who leads the Piramal Group’s financial services. The video of their appearance quickly went viral on social media, adding to the excitement among fans.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela has several major projects lined up. She is set to star in NBK 109 (also known as Daaku Maharaj) alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, and Kasoor with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill. Other exciting films on her schedule include Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Baap (the remake of The Expendables) with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, and Black Rose. Urvashi will also star in an international music video and play Parveen Babi in a biopic. With so many exciting projects, her fans can look forward to even more from this talented global star.

