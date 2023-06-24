Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tholi Prema: Pawan Kalyan’s 1998 film re-release trailer; hitting theatres soon DETAILS here

    The re-release of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Tholi Prema’ has been highly anticipated for a while. Building a wave of excitement among fans, the trailer of the re-release is out now. The audience have been given a glimpse of what they can expect as the amazing romance gears up to go on screen soon. By Mahalekshmi

    Tholi Prema Pawan Kalyan 1998 film re-release trailer hitting theatres soon DETAILS here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s iconic film ‘Tholi Prema’ is all set to make a comeback on the big screen, bringing joy and excitement to fans. Directed by Karunakaran, this film was released in 1998 and it marked Pawan Kalyan as a leading man, with the romance going on to become a box-office success. The splendid performances and the magnificent storyline captured the hearts of the audience, especially the youth.

    Also Read: Allu Arjun to Yash; South actors who can nail Indiana Jones adventures in their unique

    After 25 years of its release, the movie is getting a grand re-release on the big screen on June 30, 2023. ‘Tholi Prema re-release is being distributed by a company that plans on showing it across 300 theatres in the country. Adding to all the pomp and fair is the fact that it will be displayed in 4K Ultra HD format, enhancing the audience’s experience. To keep the fans on their toes, the re-release makers have also put out a trailer on June 24 so that the fans can get a taste and prepare themselves for what is to come.

    The movie introduced actress Keerthy Reddy who received great praise for her portrayal and also became a marker for Pawan Kalyan’s acting. The movie also featured a cast of Nagesh, Ali, Vasuki, Venumadhav, and Sangeeta in important roles. Produced by GVG Raju under the banner SSC Arts, the movie gained critical acclaim for Deva’s music composition. The film also got six Nandi Awards and a National Award, being a marker in the industry.

    Also Read: Kerala Crime Files: Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT; know more about this Hotstar Original

    The charismatic Pawan Kalyan and the gorgeous Keerthy Reddy are returning to screens with their beautiful romance and iconic story. The nostalgia of the perfect blend of story, narration, music and emotion; is once again back on the silver screen. Though many have seen this movie in the past, do not miss its return and experience the magic.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allu Arjun to Yash; South actors who can nail Indiana Jones adventures in their unique

    Allu Arjun to Yash; South actors who can nail Indiana Jones adventures in their unique

    Kerala Crime Files Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT know more about this Hotstar Original (MAH)

    Kerala Crime Files: Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT; know more about this Hotstar Original

    Exclusive Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed talks about love, marriage, nepotism and more RBA

    (Exclusive) Uorfi Javed talks about love, marriage, nepotism and more

    Emergency Kangana Ranaut releases teaser and announces release date know DETAILS here (MAH)

    'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut releases teaser and announces release date; know DETAILS here!

    Fruits Baskets to Haikyu: Watch 7 anime in original Japanese language in India RBA

    Fruits Baskets to Haikyu: Watch 7 anime in original Japanese language in India

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp update How to set duration for pinning texts gcw

    WhatsApp update: You can set duration to pinning texts soon

    Allu Arjun to Yash; South actors who can nail Indiana Jones adventures in their unique

    Allu Arjun to Yash; South actors who can nail Indiana Jones adventures in their unique

    tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas clarifies comments about Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022 after racism accusations osf

    Stefanos Tsitsipas clarifies comments about Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022 after racism accusations

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Know how much Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh charge For Karan Johar's film RBA

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Know how much Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh charged For Karan Johar's film

    Certificate forgery case: Court grants bail to accused and former SFI leader K Vidya anr

    Certificate forgery case: Court grants bail to accused and former SFI leader K Vidya

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon