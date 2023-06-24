Tholi Prema: Pawan Kalyan’s 1998 film re-release trailer; hitting theatres soon DETAILS here

The re-release of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Tholi Prema’ has been highly anticipated for a while. Building a wave of excitement among fans, the trailer of the re-release is out now. The audience have been given a glimpse of what they can expect as the amazing romance gears up to go on screen soon. By Mahalekshmi

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s iconic film ‘Tholi Prema’ is all set to make a comeback on the big screen, bringing joy and excitement to fans. Directed by Karunakaran, this film was released in 1998 and it marked Pawan Kalyan as a leading man, with the romance going on to become a box-office success. The splendid performances and the magnificent storyline captured the hearts of the audience, especially the youth.

After 25 years of its release, the movie is getting a grand re-release on the big screen on June 30, 2023. ‘Tholi Prema re-release is being distributed by a company that plans on showing it across 300 theatres in the country. Adding to all the pomp and fair is the fact that it will be displayed in 4K Ultra HD format, enhancing the audience’s experience. To keep the fans on their toes, the re-release makers have also put out a trailer on June 24 so that the fans can get a taste and prepare themselves for what is to come.

The movie introduced actress Keerthy Reddy who received great praise for her portrayal and also became a marker for Pawan Kalyan’s acting. The movie also featured a cast of Nagesh, Ali, Vasuki, Venumadhav, and Sangeeta in important roles. Produced by GVG Raju under the banner SSC Arts, the movie gained critical acclaim for Deva’s music composition. The film also got six Nandi Awards and a National Award, being a marker in the industry.

The charismatic Pawan Kalyan and the gorgeous Keerthy Reddy are returning to screens with their beautiful romance and iconic story. The nostalgia of the perfect blend of story, narration, music and emotion; is once again back on the silver screen. Though many have seen this movie in the past, do not miss its return and experience the magic.