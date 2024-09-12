Justin Timberlake set to plead 'Guilty' in the New York drunk and drive case; Know details HERE

Justin Timberlake has reportedly accepted a plea deal in his drunk driving case, opting to admit to a lesser charge. The case, which began in June, will see Timberlake appear in court for a hearing on September 13, following months of legal developments

Justin Timberlake has reportedly agreed to a plea deal in his ongoing drunk driving case, choosing to admit to a lesser charge. This comes after his arrest in June in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake is expected to appear in court on Friday, September 13, for a final hearing, following months of legal proceedings and delays in the case.

Lesser Penalties and Court Appearance

According to TMZ, the original Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) charge carried a potential one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. However, with his plea deal, Timberlake may face a fine between $300 and $500, based on the final ruling. His driving privileges in New York remain suspended for another year.

Initially, Timberlake pleaded "not guilty" and maintained that he was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest. His lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., argued in July that the case should be dismissed, a motion that was later withdrawn in August.

ALSO READ: Anil Mehta's funeral: Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp breaks down; her son Arhaan Khan consoles [WATCH]

Details of the Arrest

The 43-year-old singer was arrested on June 18 after being spotted driving out of his lane and running a stop sign in his BMW. According to the arresting officer, Timberlake appeared intoxicated with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and unsteady movement. He also failed all field sobriety tests conducted at the scene.

After his arrest, Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer test, leading to his detention and a one-year suspension of his driver’s license in New York. Although released without bail, the case has continued to evolve over the past few months.

Timberlake has not yet commented publicly on the plea deal, but the court hearing on September 13 is expected to conclude the case with this latest development.

Latest Videos