    'The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes BIG announcement for upcoming film [WATCH]

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has announced the casting call for his latest film, The Delhi Files, which will be the final installment in his acclaimed trilogy. Following Iambuddha, The Tashkent Files, and The Kashmir Files, this project promises to continue his tradition of impactful storytelling

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 5:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has announced on his social media platforms the upcoming film The Delhi Files, the concluding entry in his celebrated trilogy that began with Iambuddha and continued with The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. This announcement is a major development for the project as it now includes a casting call for the lead female role.

    In his video announcement, Agnihotri stated that he is looking for an Indian actress fluent in Hindi, with a strong pronunciation. The ideal age range for the role is 18-25, and the actress should have an innocent appearance. While there is a slight preference for candidates of Bengali origin, Agnihotri clarified that the criteria are flexible, emphasizing the importance of exceptional acting skills and a genuine fit for the role.

    Agnihotri also took the opportunity to thank audiences for the immense success of his previous films and acknowledged the significant role played by the talented cast. His films have consistently tackled important themes and historical narratives, and The Delhi Files is set to carry on this tradition with its impactful storytelling.

    Aspiring actresses who meet the outlined criteria are encouraged to apply for this opportunity. With Agnihotri collaborating once again with producer Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner, The Delhi Files is anticipated to be another compelling addition to their joint projects.

