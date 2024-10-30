Surbhi Jyoti shares dreamy photos from sangeet night; fans react [PICTURES]

Surbhi Jyoti recently married Sumit Suri in a picturesque wedding at Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. The television star shared enchanting moments from the event, including her sangeet night, where she dazzled in a blue ethnic outfit

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

Surbhi Jyoti recently celebrated her marriage to Sumit Suri in the scenic setting of Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. The couple shared glimpses of their stunning wedding ceremony, and now the popular television actress has also posted photos from her sangeet night, radiating joy in a blue ethnic ensemble. Fans flooded the posts with admiration, praising her beauty and happiness.

On her Instagram, Surbhi posted images of herself dancing with guests, posing with her husband, and showcasing her outfit. She captioned the photos with heartfelt words about the sangeet celebration. Fans responded enthusiastically, leaving heart emojis and calling her beautiful. The couple exchanged vows on Sunday, October 27, in a bright, sunny ceremony. Sharing their joy on Instagram, they revealed that they are officially married.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

The photos from the wedding ceremony displayed Surbhi in a traditional red lehenga, while Sumit matched her look in an ivory sherwani. In her post, Surbhi wrote “Shubh Vivah. 27/10/2024.” The event was attended by notable television stars, including Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchantt and her husband Suyash Rai, Chirag Paswan, and Vishal Singh. Many industry friends congratulated the couple in the comments, while fans joined in to send their well-wishes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

The wedding festivities kicked off on Friday, with Surbhi sharing images from her pre-wedding shoot and confirming her plans to marry Sumit over the weekend. In her caption, she expressed that they chose this natural setting to honor the strength and beauty of nature. The couple, who went public with their relationship in May, originally planned to marry in March but postponed due to location availability.

