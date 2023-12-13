Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suniel Shetty on his son-in-law KL Rahul getting trolled after World Cup loss: 'Hurts me 100 times more..'

    After Team India lost the ICC World Cup 2023 final to Australia, the Indian wicketkeeper was chastised online for not fielding adequately on the final match day.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Suniel Shetty has spoken out about how he feels when his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, gets trolled on social media. After Team India lost the ICC World Cup 2023 final to Australia, the Indian wicketkeeper was chastised online for not fielding adequately on the final match day. KL Rahul was also chastised for his weak middle-order strike rate, scoring 66 runs off 107 deliveries against the Australian team.

    Trolls are something that hits hard and celebrities go through them almost daily. Amid all this, Suniel Shetty addressed this issue in an interview stating how bad he feels when his son-in-law goes through all of this. 

    Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul

    Suniel Shetty has spoken about how it bothers him when people mock KL Rahul. He remembered KL Rahul telling him to stop reacting to all the criticism that came their way by stating, 'Dad, my bat will talk.'

    "The people's faith in him, the selectors' faith, the captain's faith, it said it all. It hurts me 100 times more than Rahul or Athiya," Suniel explained.

    Professional front

    Suniel Shetty's films include 'Hera Pheri', 'Mohra', 'Border', 'Dhadkan', 'Awara Paagal Deewana' and more. The actor is working on various films, including 'Welcome To The Jungle 3' and 'Hera Pheri 3'.

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty

    After dating for more than three years, On January 23, 2023, KL Rahul married his long-term partner and Indian actress Athiya Shetty who is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty. 

