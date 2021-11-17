  • Facebook
    Squid Game takes top spot as Netflix's most-watched show; Red Notice, Narcos: Mexico in top 10

    With 1.6 billion hours viewed, the first season of Squid Game is Netflix's most-watched show or movie of all time.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 4:14 PM IST
    Netflix launched a new website on Tuesday that tracks the amount of time people spend watching its most popular films and shows. What were the outcomes? People are watching Squid Game and the new action-adventure thriller Red Notice more than you may think. According to Netflix's new statistic, Rawson Marshall Thurber's Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, has been seen for 148.7 million hours worldwide since its November 12 launch. Season three of Narcos: Mexico was the most popular series in the previous week, with 50.3 million hours seen. 

    With 1.6 billion hours viewed, the first season of Squid Game is Netflix's most-watched show or movie of all time. Every Tuesday, Netflix will update the Top10 on the Netflix website with the top ten series and films available on the streaming service. Until now, Netflix has been cautious about disclosing audience statistics. It has shared views for hits on occasion, and it logs a top 10 list, without data, on the service itself.

    Even though the hours-viewed statistic replaces Netflix's old "views,", it may include only a few minutes of a movie or series. Other extensive streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, do not reveal viewing figures regularly.

    Also Read | Confused what to watch? No worries as Netflix launches new website for most viewed content

    Netflix's analytics still don't indicate how many people watched anything on the site, and it excludes films and programmes that aren't among its top ten. However, it is the clearest metric that Netflix has thus far adopted. Netflix will provide rankings in both English and non-English and top-10 lists for over 90 countries.

    Seasons of a series, according to Netflix, will be treated as standalone titles, while repeated viewings within a season will be tallied against the season's overall watch hours. Viewing a scene in a single episode numerous times, for example, will add up to the total number of watch hours for that season. Netflix will rank the top films and television series in the following categories: English Films, Non-English Films, English TV, and Non-English TV (non-English).

