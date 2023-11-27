SHOCKING: Mansoor Ali Khan to file defamation case against Trisha, Chiranjeevi? Here's what we know

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan has found himself embroiled in controversy following derogatory comments made against actress Trisha during a recent interview. Trisha responded promptly by filing an FIR against Khan under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) and Section 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman). The National Council for Women (NCW) intervened, prompting the Tamil Nadu Police to book Khan.

In the controversial interview clip, Khan discussed a potential rape scene with Trisha, making explicit comments about his expectations during the shoot. Trisha, understandably offended, condemned the remarks as "sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, and repulsive." The video quickly went viral, leading to widespread criticism of Khan's behavior.

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi also voiced support for Trisha, emphasizing the inappropriate nature of Khan's comments. Despite the backlash, Khan issued an apology to Trisha. In a surprising turn of events, Trisha chose to forgive her co-star, expressing the sentiment on social media with the post, "To err is human, to forgive is divine."

However, the controversy took another twist as Khan announced his intention to file a defamation case against Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar. He alleges that the viral video was manipulated and doctored, claiming innocence and asserting that he would present the original footage as evidence. Khan accused the trio of actors of intentionally defaming him and disturbing public peace for both criminal and civil purposes over the past week.

The legal battle seems set to unfold, with both parties preparing to present their sides of the story. The incident highlights the complex dynamics within the entertainment industry and the legal consequences of public statements made by public figures.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt becomes latest victim of deepfake days after Kajol's and Rashmika Mandanna's viral videos