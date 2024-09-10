'She could not adapt adapt, it got messy....', Badshah REVEALS why he divorced ex-wife Jasmine Masih

In a recent interview, Badshah opened up about the reasons behind his split from Jasmine Masih. The globally acclaimed singer-rapper revealed that cultural differences played a significant role in their separation, making their marriage increasingly complex

In a recent interview, globally renowned singer-rapper Badshah finally revealed the reasons behind his separation from his former wife, Jasmine Masih. According to Badshah, their marriage ended primarily due to cultural differences, which made the relationship increasingly complicated.

Badshah shared that he and Jasmine first met on Facebook and, after dating for over a year, decided to marry. He mentioned that when he informed his parents about his plans, they were supportive, aiming to be progressive. However, he stressed the importance of carefully evaluating how well partners can adapt to each other's cultural backgrounds, noting that his parents had expressed concerns about potential issues.

The singer elaborated that Jasmine, who was born and raised in London, struggled with the cultural adjustments required for their marriage. Despite their efforts to make the relationship work, it eventually became too challenging, leading to their separation.

Badshah also offered his perspective on marriage, describing it as a concept that might need reevaluation in contemporary times. He suggested that marriage should be entered into with a high level of maturity and careful consideration, rather than early decisions driven by biological factors. He emphasized that respecting the institution of marriage involves understanding the complexities of coexisting with a partner who has their own opinions.

The couple officially parted ways in 2020 but continues to co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

In other news, Badshah is rumored to be in a relationship with actress Isha Rikhi. Although there were speculations about a possible wedding in 2023, Badshah dismissed these claims, labeling them as false. He criticized the media for spreading such rumors and maintained that he was not planning to marry at that time.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi reportedly began their relationship years ago after meeting at a mutual friend's party. Isha, a Punjabi actress, made her film debut in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and later entered Bollywood with Nawabzaade in 2018.

