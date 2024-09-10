Aishwarya Rai’s ultimate mom moment: "Nothing matters more than Aaradhya... her father, grandfather…"

Aishwarya Rai shares a close bond with her daughter Aradhaya. The duo can be spotted hanging out together at vacations, events, red carpets, and shoots.

There is no doubt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a devoted mom. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya welcomed Aradhaya on November 16, 2011. Since then, Aaradhaya has been spotted several times accompanying her mother to shoots, vacations, events, red carpets, and more. Previously, Aishwarya has expressed that her priorities have changed after the birth of Aradhaya.

In an interview with Times Now, Aishwarya Rai said, “It’s something I’ve grown up with. From the time I was 18, I’ve been juggling many responsibilities. My day begins at 5.30 am. It has been that way from the time I remember. Of course, after Aaradhya, my priorities have changed completely. She comes first, everything else is secondary.”

Aishwarya revealed that she and Abhishek try to give Aradhaya a 'normal' life. Aishwarya Rai said, “Aaradhya is constantly singing and dancing at home, sometimes to my songs, sometimes to her father’s and her grandfather’s songs. It’s a normal household. We’re trying to keep the atmosphere around Aaradhya as normal as possible."

Due to the super busy schedule of the Bachchan family, Aishwarya mentioned that they have a nanny. Aishwarya said, “Aaradhya does have a nanny. In fact, I am told I should have two of them because the one that I have tends to take off on long holidays. But it doesn’t really matter. I like doing everything for Aaradhya myself, though with my kind of schedule, it is not always possible to do so.”

The actress also talked about her mother helping her with Aradhaya. She said, “Every homemaker who is a working woman is a hero. It requires a lot of juggling with time. And a supportive husband, which I luckily have."

In a Pinkvilla interview, Aishwarya Rai said that Aradhaya brings out the child in her. “Being girlish is easy. Having a lovely little girl like Aaradhya in my life, that angel keeps the child in me alive. I will forever be grateful to God for this blessing called Aaradhya in my life,” Aishwarya said.

