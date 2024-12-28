Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS]

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, are relishing their engaged life amidst the festive season. Recently, Blanco shared an adorable video of the couple, snuggling up while enjoying a live performance of "Winter Wonderland," with Gomez’s stunning engagement ring on full display

Singer-actress Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, are embracing their engaged life amid the festive season. According to People magazine, Blanco, 36, recently shared a video of the couple snuggled up together, dressed warmly for the cool weather. In the clip, both Blanco and Gomez, 32, lip-synced to the tune of “Winter Wonderland” being performed live in the background.

Gomez was seen resting her head on Blanco’s shoulder, her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring prominently displayed as her hand rested on a stuffed animal on his chest. People estimated the ring’s value to be around $225,000. The Rare Beauty founder later shared the video on her Instagram account.

Blanco’s post also included a glimpse of the performer of the live tune, Nicholas Britell, a renowned film composer known for his work on If Beale Street Could Talk, Moonlight, Mufasa: The Lion King, and more.

The couple announced their engagement on December 11 through an Instagram carousel posted by Gomez. The first image featured her diamond ring, accompanied by a caption that read, “Forever begins now.” In another photo, Gomez smiled while seated on a picnic blanket surrounded by food from Taco Bell.

In an earlier People interview, Blanco had revealed that he learned to prepare Taco Bell’s signature meat because it was one of Gomez’s favorite meals. He had explained that cooking for a partner could be meaningful, regardless of skill level, as long as the effort was genuine. He emphasized asking one’s partner about their preferences and learning to make what they enjoy rather than imposing one’s choices.

Shortly after the announcement, Blanco shared a video, seemingly filmed on the day of their engagement. The footage featured Gomez beaming with happiness as she toasted with a glass of champagne.

