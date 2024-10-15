Sean Combs faces new wave of sexual assault lawsuits, including minors; Read here

Several lawsuits were filed against Sean Combs on Monday, accusing him of sexual assault involving men, women, and minors. The lawsuits include allegations of rape, drugged drinks, and assaults at Combs' events, with plaintiffs seeking damages

Several new lawsuits were filed on Monday against musician and producer Sean Combs, accusing him of sexual assault involving men, women, and a 16-year-old boy. The lawsuits, brought anonymously by John Doe and Jane Doe plaintiffs, were filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York. The allegations range from rape to sexual assault, with claims of drugged drinks in some cases. At least two alleged incidents occurred at Combs' White Parties between 1998 and 2006. All six plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The lawsuits are part of a larger wave of litigation expected to be filed by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee and co-counsel Andrew Van Arsdale. They have stated they represent over 120 alleged victims of Combs, including minors.

Combs’ legal team expressed confidence in the judicial process, maintaining that the musician had never sexually assaulted anyone, whether adult or minor, male or female. In their statement to CNN, they said the truth would emerge in court, proving Combs' innocence. Combs remains in federal custody awaiting trial on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Before these recent filings, Combs was already facing multiple civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct and other illegal activities, allegations he has previously denied.

Alleged Incidents at White Parties

In one of the claims, Combs is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy at a White Party in the Hamptons in 1998. The lawsuit claims Combs told the boy to drop his pants and expose himself, describing it as a rite of passage on the path to stardom. The plaintiff said he later realized that Combs had used his power and influence to manipulate him because of his desire to become a star.

Another lawsuit by a second John Doe alleges that he was assaulted while working as security at Combs' White Party in 2006. He claims that Combs gave him drinks laced with drugs before forcing him into a van and sexually assaulting him. Afterward, Doe allegedly reported the incident to his boss.

Alleged Assault at Macy's

A third lawsuit involves a John Doe who claims Combs and his bodyguards sexually assaulted him at Macy's flagship store in New York in 2008. The plaintiff said Combs assaulted him in the stockroom, forcing him to perform oral sex, after which Combs threatened to kill him. The lawsuit alleges that Macy's failed to investigate the incident and later fired the plaintiff, purportedly due to the store's business relationship with Combs' clothing brand, Sean John.

Two Allegations of Rape

A Jane Doe, who was 19 at the time, claims that she and a friend were invited to a photo shoot and after-party at Combs' hotel in 2004. The lawsuit states that Combs became aggressive and demanded oral sex from her friend, threatening to kill them if they did not comply. Another female plaintiff alleges that in 1995, Combs raped her after a music video after-party, despite her attempts to resist.

Alleged Sexual Assault by Combs and Others

In another complaint, a John Doe alleges that in 2021, after consuming a drink at a party at Combs' residence in New York, he became disoriented and was later sexually assaulted by Combs and two other men. The plaintiff described feeling paralyzed and unable to fight back during the assault.

All plaintiffs are seeking justice through the court system, pursuing compensatory and punitive damages for the alleged assaults.

