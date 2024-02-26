Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    RIP Pankaj Udhas: India mourns demise of 'voice of Ghazals', politicians, celebs & more pay tributes

    Pankaj Udhas has passed away. The legendary singer was 72 years old. The news was shared by his family. The news has come as a shock to many.  Singer Sonu Nigam was among the first ones to react to his death.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Veteran ghazal-playback singer and Padma Shri recipient Pankaj Udhas died after prolonged illness at 72 on Monday (February 26, 2024).  The Udhas family broke the news to his fans. In the official note, the family said that the singer was suffering from a prolonged illness. Veteran ghazal singer's daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram.

    Also read: RIP Pankaj Udhas: When Ghazal maestro refused to sing 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' for Sanjay Dutt's movie 'Naam'

    "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," the statement said.  The news has come as a shock to many. Take a look at how politicians and celebrities are paying tribute to Ghazal maestro.

    Taking to social media, Tehseen Poonawalla wrote: "Just heard about the passing away of Ghazal mastero #PankajUdhas. The world of music will never be the same.. "

    Anup Jalota called Pankaj Udhas' passing as 'shocking'. He also shared photos with Udhas and extended 'heartfelt condolences'.

    Abhishek Bachchan wrote on X, "Very saddened by Pankaj Udhas ji's passing. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽" 

    Taking to his Instagram account, Sonu wrote, “One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.”

    Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. He began his career by releasing a ghazal album named Aahat in 1980. Soon, he became synonym with ghazal music in India The ghazal singer sang the famous song Chitthi Aayee Hai for Sanjay Dutt's movie Naam in Bollywood. Everyone started crying as the music turned into a fury.

    Also read: RIP Pankaj Udhas: Ghazal maestro's last Instagram post was all about 'bringing new hopes & dreams'; check out

    Pankaj Udhas may have left this world, but his music will continue to bring solace to our hearts in times of happiness and sadness. 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandi Jaisa Rang Tera', 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai' are among some of his famous compositions. 

    With his contributions to the world of music and his humanitarian efforts, Pankaj Udhas has left an indelible mark on Indian culture and continues to inspire audiences with his timeless melodies and meaningful lyrics.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 6:18 PM IST
