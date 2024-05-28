Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING: Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake goes VIRAL; morphed video shows Animal actress in red bikini

    Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna's yet another deepfake video has suddenly gone viral, making netizens feel awkward. According to the report, the video shows a Columbian model and content creator, Daniela Villareal, posing at a waterfall.

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake goes viral morphed videos shows Animal actress in red bikini RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna's latest deepfake video has stirred up a storm on social media, shocking her fans. Just 6 months after she expressed her outrage over her face being digitally altered into that of an influencer in revealing attire, and demanded action against the video's creator, another deepfake video has gone viral. Once again, she has fallen victim to the misuse of AI-generated technology, with her face morphing into that of a content producer enjoying a leisurely time at a waterfall.

    According to the Free Press Journal, in April 2024, Colombian model and content producer Daniela Villareal posted a video of herself by a waterfall on Instagram. She poses for the camera while enjoying the gorgeous scenery, dressed in a stunning strapless red bikini. Around a week ago, the identical video with the model's face swapped with Rashmika's appeared online. Netizens quickly realised it was a bogus film and slammed the social media handle for publishing it. 

    Rashmika Mandanna on deepfake video: 
    It is worth noting that the Animal actress has yet to comment to the viral footage. In response to her previous viral AI-generated film, the 28-year-old took to her official X (formerly known as Twitter) page to voice her disapproval. A part of her tweet read, “Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this.” 

    Rashmika Mandanna on the work front: 
    Rashmika was most recently featured in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film Animal, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. She is now preparing for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, in which she will reprise her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun blockbuster. Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, is one of her following projects. AR Murugadoss directs the film, which will be released on Eid in 2025.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 6:50 PM IST
