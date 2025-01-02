Ranveer Singh's LEAKED look from 'Dhurandhar' stuns fans with intense transformation- PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh’s leaked look from his upcoming film Dhurandhar has fans buzzing. His intense transformation is already drawing comparisons to his iconic Padmaavat role.

Ranveer Singh is currently engrossed in the shooting of his highly anticipated film, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie, based on real-life events in India’s intelligence history, has already generated significant buzz, especially with the leaked photos from the set. Fans are abuzz with discussions over Ranveer’s never-seen-before transformation for the role. These images offer a glimpse into his portrayal of an R&AW agent, showcasing a level of intensity and depth that has his supporters eager for more.

In the viral photos, Ranveer is seen sporting a rugged look, complete with a turban, which marks the first time he’s worn one on screen. His attire features a sharp suit, but it’s his blood-stained face that stands out, hinting at the gritty, action-packed sequences the film promises. His tough physical appearance has quickly drawn comparisons to his critically acclaimed role as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, where his raw intensity and physicality made a lasting impact on audiences.

Adding to the intrigue surrounding his role, Ranveer recently shared social media posts with director Aditya Dhar, where the duo was spotted visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This sparked speculation that the film's next shooting schedule was underway in the city. Ranveer has expressed his excitement for the project, revealing that Dhurandhar will offer fans a cinematic experience unlike anything they’ve seen from him before. He promises that the film will be deeply personal and emotionally charged.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios, alongside Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios, Dhurandhar has raised expectations, especially following the success of Article 370, a previous collaboration between the team. Fans can’t wait for Ranveer’s next big-screen adventure.

