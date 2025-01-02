Ranveer Singh's LEAKED look from 'Dhurandhar' stuns fans with intense transformation- PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh’s leaked look from his upcoming film Dhurandhar has fans buzzing. His intense transformation is already drawing comparisons to his iconic Padmaavat role.
 

Ranveer Singh's LEAKED look from 'Dhurandhar' stuns fans with intense transformation- PHOTOS NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 5:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

Ranveer Singh is currently engrossed in the shooting of his highly anticipated film, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie, based on real-life events in India’s intelligence history, has already generated significant buzz, especially with the leaked photos from the set. Fans are abuzz with discussions over Ranveer’s never-seen-before transformation for the role. These images offer a glimpse into his portrayal of an R&AW agent, showcasing a level of intensity and depth that has his supporters eager for more.

In the viral photos, Ranveer is seen sporting a rugged look, complete with a turban, which marks the first time he’s worn one on screen. His attire features a sharp suit, but it’s his blood-stained face that stands out, hinting at the gritty, action-packed sequences the film promises. His tough physical appearance has quickly drawn comparisons to his critically acclaimed role as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, where his raw intensity and physicality made a lasting impact on audiences.

Adding to the intrigue surrounding his role, Ranveer recently shared social media posts with director Aditya Dhar, where the duo was spotted visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This sparked speculation that the film's next shooting schedule was underway in the city. Ranveer has expressed his excitement for the project, revealing that Dhurandhar will offer fans a cinematic experience unlike anything they’ve seen from him before. He promises that the film will be deeply personal and emotionally charged.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios, alongside Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios, Dhurandhar has raised expectations, especially following the success of Article 370, a previous collaboration between the team. Fans can’t wait for Ranveer’s next big-screen adventure.

ALSO READ Sai Pallavi returns full remuneration to producer after 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu' flop; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Game Changer Trailer OUT: Ram Charan's action-packed starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] NTI

Game Changer Trailer OUT: Ram Charan's action-packed starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH] ATG

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

Janhvi Kapoor graces boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's year-end photo dump in adorable candid moments [PHOTOS] ATG

Janhvi Kapoor graces boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s year-end photo dump in adorable candid moments [PHOTOS]

Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH) RBA

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Game Changer Trailer OUT: Ram Charan's action-packed starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] NTI

Game Changer Trailer OUT: Ram Charan's action-packed starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Top 5 hacks to clean your dirty doormat and restore its fresh look NTI

Top 5 hacks to clean your dirty doormat and restore its fresh look

Unity Software Stock Takes Off Pre-Market Following ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ Cryptic Post: Retail Turns Upbeat

Unity Software Stock Takes Off Pre-Market Following ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ Cryptic Post: Retail Turns Upbeat

SoFi Technologies Stock Falls Pre-Market After Keefe Bruyette Downgrade: Retail Chatter Shows Optimism

SoFi Technologies Stock Falls Pre-Market After Keefe Bruyette Downgrade: Retail Chatter Shows Optimism

Apple Stock Edges Up Despite Analysts’ Lackluster December Quarter Forecasts, China Price Discounting: Retail Mood Remains Sour

Apple Stock Edges Up Despite Analysts’ Lackluster December Quarter Forecasts, China Price Discounting: Retail Mood Remains Sour

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon