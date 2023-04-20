Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women

    Rani Mukherji, who is also Yash Chopra's daughter-in-law, shared the veteran filmmaker's impact on Hindi cinema and how he created such strong female characters on screen.

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 1:14 PM IST

    Rani Mukerji recently talked about her late father-in-law Yash Chopra, stating that she admired how he portrayed his leading ladies on screen and that she was utterly enamoured with films like 'Chandni' (1989) and 'Lamhe' (1991). The Romantics, a well-liked Netflix documentary series that takes viewers behind the scenes of the studio, its movies, and the influence the director has had on Hindi cinema over the past 50 years, honours the legacy of the filmmaker.

    Mukerji said: “From my childhood, my memory of my favourite films was directed by the one and only Yash Chopra… His name was synonymous with romance,” Mukerji said recalling the images of women in white chiffon sarees framed against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains. “These were all part of Yash Chopra movies that were engraved in my mind from childhood. Chandni and Lamhe being my all-time favourites,” 

    Mukerji, who is wed to Aditya Chopra of YRF, expressed her gratitude for getting to know him as her father-in-law and a director.
    The actor, best known for her work in the films 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998), Saathiya (2002), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Mardaani (2014), and Hitchki (2018), also has a role in The Romantics, which within 48 hours of its release, shot to the top of Netflix's trending list.

     

    The actress said to a media house recently: “In Yash uncle’s films, the women always had an equal part or even slightly better part than the men. It speaks volumes about him as a filmmaker that he always listened to his heart rather than conforming to the norms. His immense respect for women always showed in the way he presented his heroines.”

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 1:14 PM IST
