Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have some couple plans for BFF Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal’s wedding?

Highway actress Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor will be attending her best friend Anushka Ranjan’s wedding which is to take place this month. Ahead of Anushka’s wedding with Aditya Seal, there are interesting reports about Alia and Ranbir that will excite their fans.

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are still gushing over the Diwali pictures that Alia posted on her social media. The duo looked so much in love with each other that their fans cannot wait to see them tie the knot at the earliest. Well, we may have to wait for a little longer to see that happening, there are reports about the couple which will make you ‘dance’ in joy. Alia’s best buddy, Anushka Ranjan will be marrying Aditya Seal this month. And, as the wedding approaches, there are talks that Ali and Ranbir would be doing a couple-thing at Anushka’s wedding. So, what is it that the two are planning?

Well, if reports are to be believed, then Alia and Ranbir would be performing a couple dance together at Anushka’s wedding. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Alia is planning a surprise for the soon-to-be-married couple, and Ranbir would be a part of it too. The report suggests that Alia has already thought of the song that she will be performing on along with Ranbir. Although it will be a performance of a minute and a half or so, it will be a parody. The report also claimed that Alia is trying to convince Ranbir for the performance, and we are guessing that he will give in to her request.

Alia has been quite a bridesmaid when it is about her friends’ wedding. In the pts also, the actress has attended weddings of her friends and has enjoyed them thoroughly, sharing pictures from the wedding fun on her social media. On the work front, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of Ranbir and Alia together. While Alia will next be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Ranbir’s ‘Rockstar’ completed 10 years on Thursday i.e. November 11.