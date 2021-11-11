  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have some couple plans for BFF Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal’s wedding?

    Highway actress Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor will be attending her best friend Anushka Ranjan’s wedding which is to take place this month. Ahead of Anushka’s wedding with Aditya Seal, there are interesting reports about Alia and Ranbir that will excite their fans.
     

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt have some couple plans for BFF Anushka Ranjan Aditya Seal wedding ? drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 6:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are still gushing over the Diwali pictures that Alia posted on her social media. The duo looked so much in love with each other that their fans cannot wait to see them tie the knot at the earliest. Well, we may have to wait for a little longer to see that happening, there are reports about the couple which will make you ‘dance’ in joy. Alia’s best buddy, Anushka Ranjan will be marrying Aditya Seal this month. And, as the wedding approaches, there are talks that Ali and Ranbir would be doing a couple-thing at Anushka’s wedding. So, what is it that the two are planning?

    ALSO READ: Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said

    Well, if reports are to be believed, then Alia and Ranbir would be performing a couple dance together at Anushka’s wedding.  According to a report in Bollywood Life, Alia is planning a surprise for the soon-to-be-married couple, and Ranbir would be a part of it too. The report suggests that Alia has already thought of the song that she will be performing on along with Ranbir. Although it will be a performance of a minute and a half or so, it will be a parody. The report also claimed that Alia is trying to convince Ranbir for the performance, and we are guessing that he will give in to her request.

    ALSO READ: Diwali 2021: Here's how Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Kali Puja; pictures went viral (PHOTOS)

    Alia has been quite a bridesmaid when it is about her friends’ wedding. In the pts also, the actress has attended weddings of her friends and has enjoyed them thoroughly, sharing pictures from the wedding fun on her social media. On the work front, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of Ranbir and Alia together. While Alia will next be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Ranbir’s ‘Rockstar’ completed 10 years on Thursday i.e. November 11. 

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic go jet skiing along with Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in Dubai (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic go jet skiing along with Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in Dubai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kurup Why Mammooty make Dulquer Salmaan cancel Rs 40-crore OTT deal for his film RCB

    Kurup: Why Mammooty make Dulquer Salmaan's cancel Rs 40-crore OTT deal for his film? Read this

    Video Icon
    Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani has this to say about co-star Harish Patel, read here drb

    Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani has this to say about co-star Harish Patel, read here

    Video Icon
    Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here drb

    Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here

    Video Icon
    Sanjay Dutt makes India proud; star turns ambassador of Zanzibar; details inside! RCB

    Sanjay Dutt makes India proud; star turns tourism ambassador of Zanzibar; details inside!

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Chinese Communist Party put Xi Jinping in league of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping

    Xi Jinping enters league of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, closer to governing China for life

    Video Icon
    AAP files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for India got real freedom in 2014, seditious remark -dnm

    AAP files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for ‘India got real freedom in 2014’, seditious remark

    Video Icon
    Amid COVID outbreak Beijing seals mall locks down residential compounds gcw

    Amid COVID outbreak, Beijing seals mall, locks down residential compounds

    Video Icon
    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic go jet skiing along with Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in Dubai (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic go jet skiing along with Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in Dubai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Monkey little girl snatch mobile phone from each other; hilarious video goes viral - gps

    Monkey, little girl snatch mobile phone from each other; hilarious video goes viral

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon