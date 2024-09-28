Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

    Throughout her eight-decade career, she recorded thousands of songs in over 36 Indian languages, demonstrating an incredible level of variety that only a few can.

    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Even though the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, also referred to as Nightingale of India, is no longer with us, her beautiful songs continue to linger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to her on this day, which we celebrate as her 95th birthday. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs. Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings.” 

    Lata Mangeshkar is an inspiration to upcoming generations of musicians with her melodic voice and impressive collection of over 25,000 songs in many languages. Her astounding career has spanned over 70 years. The singer also holds several records in the Guinness Book of records. 

     

     

    Guinness World Records named Lata Mangeshkar the most-recorded musician in history in 1974. The record stated that she had sung approximately 25,000 songs in 20 Indian languages between 1948 and 1974, including solos, duets, and chorus-backed tracks. She recorded songs in several languages, including Bengali, Marathi, and Hindi. 

    Following Rafi's passing, Lata Mangeshkar was recognized in the Guinness World Records 1984 edition in the "Most Recordings" category. According to Guinness Records, Lata Mangeshkar recorded at least 30,000 songs between 1948 and 1987, according to later versions.

    Throughout her eight-decade career, she recorded thousands of songs in over 36 Indian languages, demonstrating an incredible level of variety that only a few can. Her melodious songs have touched people of all ages, from the well-known Aayega Aayega in Mahal (1949) to the profoundly moving Luka Chuppi in Rang De Basanti (2006). As a result, she has become a memorable idol in Indian music and film.

