    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's joint appearance in Golden Temple goes VIRAL - WATCH

    While fans and netizens are awaiting more updates on Parineeti and Raghav's impending wedding in regards to venue, guest list, food, decor and more, the recently engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visited Golden Temple and the video has gone viral.

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's joint appearance in Golden Temple goes VIRAL - WATCH
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got papped and spotted at the Amritsar airport. The soon-to-be-married couple recently visited Shri Harmandir Sahib to pay their respects. A leading Indian news portal shared a video of the duo entering the Golden Temple. While Parineeti kept it relaxed in an off-white kurta pyjama set, Raghav, on the other hand, wore a white kurta with a grey jacket. The newly engaged couple never confirmed or denied their rumours before their engagement ceremony in May 2023. Naturally, the fans and netizens are excited about their wedding updates. The duo sought blessings. Have a look at the VIRAL video:

    Meanwhile, last month, it got reported that the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader are considering Umaid Bhawan as their wedding venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their wedding vows.

    Parineeti and Raghav impending wedding updates:

    A source in their quote to a leading entertainment tabloid, said, "The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur, is an option too. It is the biggest palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty. The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will happen at the palace hotel, followed by an intimate party with close friends and relatives. After the wedding, there will be two receptions, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. While Priyanka and Nick's wedding was a lavish one. Parineeti and Raghav's impending nuptials will be an intimate affair, with attendance only from a few people from Bollywood. Parineeti is organising every tiny detail herself."

    Parineeti Raghav engagement:

    Earlier in May, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony took place at Kapurthala House in Central Delhi with around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti Chopra's cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
