New 'Progressive Film Makers' group, led by Aashiq Abu, Anjali Menon to emerge in Malayalam cinema

Kochi: A new organization called 'Progressive Film Makers' is emerging in Malayalam cinema, spearheaded by renowned directors Aashiq Abu, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Rajeev Ravi, and Anjali Menon, along with actress Rima Kallingal. The organization aims to empower film industry workers and promote a new cinematic culture. They have circulated a letter outlining their mission and vision, highlighting their commitment to safeguarding workers' rights.

This move comes after Aashiq Abu resigned from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), citing several grievances. In response, FEFKA announced that they learned of Abu's resignation through the media and rejected his allegations as unfounded.

There are several organizations are active in Malayalam cinema, including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the Distributors Association, and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. The proposed new union will operate alongside these existing groups, offering a fresh perspective to tackle modern challenges.

The circular also highlighted the need to modernize the industry's systems, legal frameworks, and practices, pointing out that Malayalam cinema has fallen behind other industries.

The filmmakers aim to prioritise equality, cooperation, and social justice within the new union, ensuring that the rights of all workers, including producers and technicians, are protected. They are committed to advancing the industry and creating a more inclusive and progressive environment that aligns with contemporary standards of creativity and professionalism.



