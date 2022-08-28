Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said

Unsurprisingly, the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dressed as a woman in the upcoming film Haddi, a revenge drama directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, has been trending. His new avatar is the talk of the town.

The recent release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look from the forthcoming movie Haddi created news. Due to the wig he wore, the actor, who portrays two characters in the movie—a transgender transsexual and a woman—was even compared to Archana Puran Singh. According to Nawazuddin, he now understands why actresses spend so much time getting ready for a scene.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stated, "It's just been a few days, in an exclusive interview with a top portal. The Haddi shoot has started. In the movie, I play two characters: a transgender person and a woman. It's a double role with two distinct parts. Akshat wanted to make the movie with his script for over four years. In the films AK VS AK and Sacred Games, Akshat served as a second unit director. He and I have been friends since he began working with Anurag Kashyap. We are now finally able to proceed with this project.

Nawaz said, “If I am playing a female character, I need to think like a woman and that’s my test as an actor. He also said, “It takes me three hours to get ready. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s justified” Outfit, hair, make-up, yeh sab toh theek hai... that’s not my concern. There are experts to look into it and they know their job.

Getting the internal thinking process correct is what I'm worried about. How do ladies feel? What are they seeking? The role of an actor is to inhabit the character he plays. The worst thing of Haddi for me is that your perspective on life and outlook as a woman is inevitably going to differ. The world is ek aurat ke nazariyese hogi. The focus of the movie is neither the acting or the props. I need to emphasize to the audience that the process is deeper and more internal.

He also said, “I have worked with many renowned female directors, which greatly helped him. He realised that women look at the world differently. They are far more compassionate, and they see beauty in everything. For most men, it’s often about power and control. That is also reflected in our relationships. The female gaze is compassionate and sensational. He is deeply trying to understand that point of action.

The actor takes nearly three hours daily to get his female look on point, hair, make-up and outfit. On this note, the actor shared, His daughter was very upset when she saw him dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role, and she understands that.

He also confronts that he greatly respects actresses who do this daily. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails... pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now He knows why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s justified. I will have more patience now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender look in Haddi; here's what he said