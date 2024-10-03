Navratri 2024: 8 must-have Bollywood Dandiya, Garba songs for festive season; check full list here [WATCH]

The Navratri festival, celebrating the divine power of Goddess Durga, is a vibrant nine-day event filled with dance, devotion, and community spirit. Kicking off today, October 3, and continuing until October 12, this festival invites everyone to embrace the festivities. Enhance your celebrations with our curated playlist of Bollywood dandiya and garba songs

Navratri is here, a vibrant nine-day festival that celebrates the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga. This year, the festivities kick off on October 3 and continue until October 12. With dance, devotion, and celebration at the heart of Navratri, what better way to immerse in the festive spirit than by grooving to Bollywood’s best beats? Here’s a playlist of dandiya and garba tracks, blending traditional vibes with a modern touch to make your Navratri unforgettable!

1. Shubhaarambh (Kai Po Che)

Start your celebrations with "Shubhaarambh" from Kai Po Che. The powerful voices of Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar make it the perfect track to kick off the festivities on an energetic note.

2. Chogada (Loveyatri)

“Chogada,” featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, captures the essence of garba with its peppy beats. Sung by Asees Kaur and Darshan Raval, it’s a vibrant song that beautifully blends traditional rhythms, making it a Navratri favorite.

3. Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Alia Bhatt's energetic performance in "Dholida" from Gangubai Kathiawadi is iconic. The song, sung by Shail Hada and Janhvi Shrimankar, coupled with Kruti Mahesh's choreography, is a must-have for your Navratri playlist.

4. Nagada Sang Dhol (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela)

Deepika Padukone’s stunning performance and Ranveer Singh’s charm light up “Nagada Sang Dhol” from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. With Osman Mir and Shreya Ghoshal’s incredible vocals, this song will surely make your Navratri celebration special.

5. Kamariya (Mitron)

"Kamariya" from Mitron, featuring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra, is a perfect upbeat number for the occasion. DJ Chetas and Darshan Raval’s music along with the energetic choreography make it a great addition to keep the festive spirit alive.

6. Dholida (Loveyatri)

"Dholida" from Loveyatri, sung by Neha Kakkar, Udit Narayan, Palak Muchhal, and Raja Hasan, is another dandiya favorite. Its lively beats and captivating rhythm make it a fantastic pick to get everyone on the dance floor.

7. Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

An iconic garba track, “Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is essential for every Navratri night. The vocals by Karsan Sargathiya, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Vinod Rathod bring traditional charm to any celebration.

8. Sun Sajni (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

"Sun Sajni" from Satyaprem Ki Katha, sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Thakur, and Piyush Mehroliyaa, perfectly encapsulates the festive mood. With Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani adding a spark on screen, it’s an ideal track to bring everyone into the Navratri spirit.

