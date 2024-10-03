Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'My comments...', Telangana minister Surekha Konda retracts her statement on Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Telangana minister Konda Surekha stirred controversy by alleging that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. After facing backlash and legal notice from KTR, Surekha retracted her statement, clarifying her comments were not meant to hurt Samantha

    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 8:55 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    Telangana minister Konda Surekha recently created a major controversy by suggesting that senior Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) was responsible for the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Surekha, however, has since retracted her statement, clarifying that her comments were intended to question a leader’s alleged belittling of women rather than to hurt Samantha's sentiments.

    Surekha explained that her initial statement was aimed at drawing attention to what she saw as KTR's behavior toward women and not intended to drag Samantha or her personal issues into political matters. Following her controversial remarks, KT Rama Rao, who serves as a prominent figure within the BRS and also holds a key ministerial position in Telangana, responded with legal action.

     

    On Wednesday, KTR sent a legal notice to Konda Surekha, demanding a retraction of her statement and a public apology within 24 hours. The notice also conveyed that if she did not comply, she would face legal repercussions, including defamation and criminal cases. According to the notice, Rao emphasized that such baseless allegations not only tarnished his reputation but also affected the dignity of his political career.

    Konda Surekha's comments have sparked considerable backlash and controversy, with many questioning the appropriateness of involving private matters such as Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce in a political debate. Surekha's retraction came as a way to mitigate the growing tension over the remarks and to avoid escalating the matter further.

    This incident has drawn considerable public attention due to the involvement of popular celebrities Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, whose separation had already been the subject of widespread media scrutiny. The intersection of personal issues with political rivalries in Telangana has put both Konda Surekha and KT Rama Rao in the spotlight, with the fallout likely to have implications on political dynamics within the state.

