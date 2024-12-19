'My character is spotless...', Pakistani news anchor reacts to S*X video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

In recent months, several Pakistani celebrities, including news anchor Mona Alam, have been targeted by malicious campaigns involving fake explicit videos. Mona Alam, addressing such false claims, filed a police complaint and emphasized the need for legal action

In recent months, explicit videos claiming to feature Pakistani social celebrities have been circulating on the internet, most of which have been debunked as fake. The latest target of this malicious campaign is well-known Pakistani news anchor Mona Alam. Mona, who hosts the show Question Hour with Mona Alam on Hum News, responded to the claims of an explicit video allegedly involving her.

Mona shared a screenshot of the video in question and clarified that the woman in the video was not her. She described the video as being spread by online haters and emphasized that the woman in the video was a proven criminal. To further clear up the misunderstanding, Mona provided a legitimate screenshot of the individual in the video.

Additionally, Mona posted a picture of the police complaint she had filed regarding the issue. In her social media post, she expressed confidence in her spotless character and warned that those behind the campaign would face legal consequences.

In her complaint to the Additional Director of the Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Crime Wing in Islamabad, Mona shared links to social media posts where the explicit videos were wrongly attributed to her. She stated that certain individuals had been uploading highly inappropriate content and making false claims about a leaked explicit video of her. Mona also mentioned that several senior journalists had received a fake adult video via WhatsApp, which falsely identified her as the person in the video.

This incident is part of a growing trend where several Pakistani celebrities, including Maryam Faisal, Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Mathira Mohammad, and Imsha Rehman, have been targeted with similar character assassination campaigns. Many of these influencers have strongly denied the authenticity of the videos and distanced themselves from the claims.

