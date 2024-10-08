Mithun Chakraborty wipes tears as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award [WATCH]

Mithun Chakraborty has been honored with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film accolade. Presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the 70th National Film Awards in New Delhi, this recognition celebrates Mithun's extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema over his remarkable four-decade career

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honor, from President Droupadi Murmu at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on October 8.

Mithun, who is 74 years old, expressed his overwhelming gratitude for this significant recognition in Indian cinema. He stated that he was still coming to terms with the news and felt immense thankfulness for being awarded such a monumental honor. He viewed the award as a testament to divine benevolence, reflecting on the struggles and challenges he has faced throughout his life.

When asked about advice for aspiring actors inspired by his journey, Mithun emphasized the importance of perseverance and hope. He acknowledged that many talented individuals might face financial difficulties but urged them not to give up on their dreams and to stay strong in their pursuit.

On the red carpet, Mithun reminisced about his iconic film, Disco Dancer (1982). He noted that the film initially struggled at the box office because audiences were not familiar with the disco genre. However, once people recognized its uniqueness, it gained immense popularity, with its dance moves continuing to resonate with audiences worldwide. The film follows his character, Jimmy, a struggling dancer who eventually achieves fame as a disco dancer. Mithun's captivating performance, along with the film's music and choreography, played a significant role in its success, especially among the youth.

Mithun's illustrious career, spanning over four decades, has now been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, a fitting recognition for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. With an impressive filmography of over 350 films, his versatility, dedication, and memorable performances have left a lasting impact on the industry. Iconic films such as Disco Dancer, Mrigaya, Surakshaa, Tarana, and Agneepath showcase his incredible range and solidify his status as a legendary figure in Indian film history. Throughout his career, Mithun has consistently pushed boundaries and explored diverse genres, making him a beloved icon in the Indian film landscape.

Before the ceremony, Mithun admitted that he had not yet fully processed the significance of this award. He expressed profound gratitude, attributing his recognition to divine grace and stating that his past struggles had been compensated by this honor.

In a conversation with India Today Digital, he reflected on his early years when financial stability was crucial for him as he had a large family to support. However, he mentioned that his perspective has shifted over time; he now prioritizes creative fulfillment over monetary considerations when choosing projects.

Mithun Chakraborty’s achievement in receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award comes shortly after he was honored with the Padma Bhushan in April, where he also received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Mithun made his acting debut in 1977, quickly gaining recognition as one of the few actors to win a National Award for his debut film, Mrigayaa. His rise to fame was solidified with the release of Disco Dancer in 1982, which became a blockbuster across Asia, the Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. He won the Best Actor National Award for Tahader Katha in 1993 and later secured the Best Supporting Actor National Film Award for Swami Vivekananda in 1996.

