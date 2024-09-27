Mithun Chakraborty addresses rumors of 'SECRET Wedding' with Sridevi in viral video [WATCH]

On the sets of Jaag Utha Insan, Mithun and Sridevi got to know one another. The two celebrities were said to have had a brief relationship and to have secretly married in a formal court ceremony in 1985.

Because of Mithun Chakraborty's remarkable Bollywood career to date, his private life has frequently been in the spotlight. In the 1980s, rumors circulated that a married Mithun became so enamored of Sridevi while working with her that he secretly married the actress. There is a claim that the two were married between 1985 and 1988. But Yogeeta Bali was Mithun's wife at that time.

In an old interview, Mithun was asked if he ever looked at another woman after being married. The actor replied, "Sab hi aurat ki taraf nazar uthaake dekhta hoon lekin acchi neeyat se.” Later in the interview, he was asked if all the rumors about him were true. He said that some are true and some are false. He said, “I’m the most… married bachelor." He was also asked about the rumors about his 'secret marriage' with actress Sridevi, he replied, "Voh mujhe nahi pata. No comment.”

The video has several comments on Reddit from users sharing their thoughts on the interview. One user wrote, "DP got so much shit for saying she was dating multiple people (before marriage) but male stars got away with saying things like "I'm a married bachelor". smh"

Another user wrote, "Because there was no internet back then. If he would have said some shit like this now, he'd be pulled apart"

On the sets of Jaag Utha Insan, Mithun and Sridevi got to know one another. The two celebrities were said to have had a brief relationship and to have secretly married in a formal court ceremony in 1985. Yogeeta Bali, Mithun's wife, reportedly found out later in 1987 when Boney Kapoor started to grew closer to Sridevi.

After this, there were also reports of strained friendships between Boney Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty. It was said that Sridevi sought for an annulment and split up with Mithun in 1988. According to reports, one of the main reasons behind this was that Mithun was not prepared to leave Yogeeta. Nevertheless, neither Sridevi nor Mithun have backed up these rumors.

