Merry Christmas LEAKED: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other sites

Merry Christmas Movie Is Available For Free Download Online: On the first day of the film's release, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's gripping drama flick was pirated online for free in HD quality. This might affect the box office.

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is set to be released on Thursday, January 12, 2024. Since they appreciated the suspense picture, moviegoers have been enjoying Merry Christmas since the first day of the show. Merry Christmas is the first big motion picture to be released in 2024, and it promises to be a spectacular start to the new year.

Unfortunately, Merry Christmas was leaked online in HD definition on its release. The surprise revelation might have an influence on the film's box office numbers. Behind the camera is Sriram Raghavan, the director of Andhadhun, Badlapur, and Ek Hasina Thi.

Merry Christmas is offered in both Hindi and Tamil, and a leak in any language would result in a loss of money. Merry Christmas is out in Telugu, along with Guntur Kaaram by Mahesh Babu and HanuMan by Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja. The reception on morning shows has been fantastic, and critics have declared Merry Christmas a "blockbuster hit." In 2024, the box office in India and overseas is expected to rise.

Merry Christmas has been leaked online and can be downloaded for free from websites such as Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies, and Moviesflix.

Merry Christmas 2024 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other pirate websites including Movierulz. The latest releases are leaked on piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on its first day of release.

Several harsh steps have been taken against the site in the past, however it has been established that everytime the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked, the crew behind the site arises with a new domain. If they are prohibited, they set up a new domain and distribute unauthorised versions of the films. Tamilrockers is known to leak big theatrical releases just a few hours before they are slated to be launched.