MAMA Awards 2023: BTS, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN to grace the ceremony; here's when and where to watch it

The highly anticipated MAMA Awards 2023, a prominent and star-studded music accolade ceremony in South Korea, is set to take place at Japan's Tokyo Dome on November 28 and November 29. Renowned artist Jeon Somi, famed for her hit "What You Waiting For," will be the host for the inaugural day, while the second day will be graced by the presence of Park Bo-gum, the talented actor from "Seo Bok." This two-day extravaganza promises dazzling performances from top K-pop groups, including ENHYPEN, TVXQ, Street Woman Fighter 2, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, ZEROBASEONE, and ATEEZ.

Award Nominees

Best New Female Artist: tripleS, ADYA, LIMELIGHT, KISS OF LIFE, EL7Z UP

Best Female Group: TWICE, NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, IVE

Best Female Artist: Jisoo, Hwasa, Jeon Somi, Lee Chae Yeon, Choi Ye-na, Jihyo

Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Jisoo – FLOWER, Jeon Somi – Fast Forward, Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good, Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK, Hwasa – I Love My Body

Best Male Artist: Jungkook, Jimin, V, Lim Young Woong, Parc Jae Jung

Best Dance Performance Male Solo: Taeyong – SHALALA, Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto), Jimin – Like Crazy, Kai – Rover, Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)

Best New Male Artist: ZEROBASEONE, EVNNE, xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE

Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, TXT, TREASURE, EXO, Stray Kids

When to watch

Mark your calendars for November 28 and 29 as the MAMA Awards 2023 unfolds. The red-carpet festivities kick off at 4 pm, followed by the awards ceremony at 6 pm. According to reports from CNA Lifestyle, the event will feature four distinct stages—Theme, Super, Mega, and Wonder—where a stellar lineup of singers and dancers will captivate the audience with their breathtaking performances. The excitement is palpable as this celebration of South Korea's vibrant music scene promises to be a spectacle like no other.

Where to watch

For viewers in Japan, the MAMA Awards can be enjoyed from the comfort of their homes through the television music channel Mnet Japan, Mnet smart+, and the entertainment platform au Smart Pass. Singaporean fans can catch the live coverage, complete with English subtitles, on Mediacorp's meWATCH application and tvN Asia. Vietnam viewers are in for a treat with FPT Play offering the best option to relish the two-day marvel. In regions such as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Philippines, and Taiwan, the MAMA Awards will be broadcasted on tvN Asia.

