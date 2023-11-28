Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MAMA Awards 2023: BTS, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN to grace the ceremony; here's when and where to watch it

    MAMA Award 2023: K-pop sensations like BTS, ENHYPEN, SEVNTEEN are going to perform in South Korea's premier award ceremonies. Discover the event date, schedule details, and find out where to catch the live online broadcast of this grand celebration.

    MAMA Awards 2023: BTS, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN to grace the ceremony; here's when and where to watch it SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    The highly anticipated MAMA Awards 2023, a prominent and star-studded music accolade ceremony in South Korea, is set to take place at Japan's Tokyo Dome on November 28 and November 29. Renowned artist Jeon Somi, famed for her hit "What You Waiting For," will be the host for the inaugural day, while the second day will be graced by the presence of Park Bo-gum, the talented actor from "Seo Bok." This two-day extravaganza promises dazzling performances from top K-pop groups, including ENHYPEN, TVXQ, Street Woman Fighter 2, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, ZEROBASEONE, and ATEEZ.

    Award Nominees

    Best New Female Artist: tripleS, ADYA, LIMELIGHT, KISS OF LIFE, EL7Z UP

    Best Female Group: TWICE, NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, IVE

    Best Female Artist: Jisoo, Hwasa, Jeon Somi, Lee Chae Yeon, Choi Ye-na, Jihyo

    Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Jisoo – FLOWER, Jeon Somi – Fast Forward, Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good, Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK, Hwasa – I Love My Body

    Best Male Artist: Jungkook, Jimin, V, Lim Young Woong, Parc Jae Jung

    Best Dance Performance Male Solo: Taeyong – SHALALA, Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto), Jimin – Like Crazy, Kai – Rover, Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)

    Best New Male Artist: ZEROBASEONE, EVNNE, xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE

    Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, TXT, TREASURE, EXO, Stray Kids

    When to watch

    Mark your calendars for November 28 and 29 as the MAMA Awards 2023 unfolds. The red-carpet festivities kick off at 4 pm, followed by the awards ceremony at 6 pm. According to reports from CNA Lifestyle, the event will feature four distinct stages—Theme, Super, Mega, and Wonder—where a stellar lineup of singers and dancers will captivate the audience with their breathtaking performances. The excitement is palpable as this celebration of South Korea's vibrant music scene promises to be a spectacle like no other.

     

     

    Where to watch

    For viewers in Japan, the MAMA Awards can be enjoyed from the comfort of their homes through the television music channel Mnet Japan, Mnet smart+, and the entertainment platform au Smart Pass. Singaporean fans can catch the live coverage, complete with English subtitles, on Mediacorp's meWATCH application and tvN Asia. Vietnam viewers are in for a treat with FPT Play offering the best option to relish the two-day marvel. In regions such as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Philippines, and Taiwan, the MAMA Awards will be broadcasted on tvN Asia.

    ALSO READ: 'This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Annapoorani trailer OUT: Nayanthara starrer reveals culinary drama; Read more ATG

    Annapoorani trailer OUT: Nayanthara starrer reveals culinary drama; Read more

    Maharani: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko starrer success teaser out rkn

    Maharani: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko starrer success teaser out

    This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date SHG

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date

    Animal FIRST Review OUT (spoiler-free): Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film has sexual violence and gore; read more RBA

    Animal FIRST Review OUT (spoiler-free): Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film has sexual violence and gore; read more

    Main Atal Hoon' poster out: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee to release on this date SHG

    'Main Atal Hoon' poster out: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee to release on this date

    Recent Stories

    Temptation Island: Who is Nikita Bhamidipati? The 22-year-old dating Jad Hadid RKK

    Temptation Island: Who is Nikita Bhamidipati? The 22-year-old dating Jad Hadid

    Kerala: 'Thanks to everyone...' Abigail's mother breaks down before media; video calls daughter anr

    Kerala: 'Thanks to everyone...' Abigail's mother breaks down before media; video calls daughter

    Farha to Fauda: 7 middle-eastern dramas to watch ATG

    Farha to Fauda: 7 middle-eastern dramas to watch

    Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic instagram post Bumrah's leaves fans guessing osf

    'Silence is sometimes...': Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic post keeps fans guessing

    Metro Mitra expands services across Bengaluru, no standalone app required vkp

    Metro Mitra expands services across Bengaluru, no standalone app required

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon