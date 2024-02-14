Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor announces movie with motion poster; film to release on April 19

    Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor's Love, Sex Aur Dhokha is to be directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is said to hit theatres this April. The poster hinted that the plot would revolve around the addiction to social media and other related evils.

    Love Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor announces movie with motion poster; film to release on April 19 RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    Ekta Kapoor has confirmed a sequel to the 2010 film Love, Sex, and Dhokha. The initial film had caused quite a commotion when it was released, and now that Ekta had unveiled the poster for the sequel, netizens were excited to see what the sequel would contain. The fascinating motion picture also revealed that the narrative would concentrate on social media addiction and other negative consequences.

    Along with the motion poster, the creators disclosed the new release date, April 19, 2024. The motion poster is bold, exhilarating, and intriguing, featuring a heart with pulsing social media app logos that evoke the film's subject of love and sex in the digital era! 

    Also Read: ‘Singham Again’: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS Arjun Kapoor to play villain opposite Ranveer Singh

    The creators announced the new release date by sharing the motion poster on social media and writing, "Yeh Valentine's Day nahi aasan, bas itna samaj lijiye, Love Sex aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai!"

    Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2 delve into the complexity of relationships, revealing the hidden elements of modern-day love in the Internet age. The film's captivating plot and strong performances promise to dive further into issues of love, betrayal, and the ramifications of our technologically driven society.

    Balaji Motion Pictures is a branch of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies. Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is a Dibakar Banerjee production, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Dibakar Banerjee directs the film.

    Ekta Kapoor announced the sequel on the Bigg Boss 16 platform last year. She also said that she was told not to produce Love, Sex, and Dhokha because it would "upset people." She said, "It was quite telling; we're all so timid about our sexuality. I was doing shows, and everyone said you were making these things, and people would be outraged because you had this conservative image on television. Why are you doing this? But what's wrong with that? Why do we have to begin fitting into these boxes?

    Also Read: Teaser of Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer 'Jai Ganesh' out; WATCH

    Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor co-produced Love, Sex, and Dhokha 1. The film starred Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma in prominent parts.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 4:44 PM IST
