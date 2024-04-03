Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet expecting their first child? To share pregnancy video on THIS show

The rumour of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet expecting their first child began when Daniel Tosh stated on his podcast show that Kylie and Timothee had filmed a pregnancy video.

Bizarre news is surfing online claiming that Kylie Jenner is pregnant again, this time with Timothee Chalamet's baby. Yes, you read it right! Reports are circulating that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are expecting their first child together. The rumour began when Daniel Tosh stated on his podcast, The Tosh Show, that Kylie and Timothee are expecting their first child and have filmed a pregnancy video. It is expected that the video will be shown in The Kardashians' season finale.

Quoting by Us Weekly, "Here's something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu and spoke with an employee there. I tried to avoid it, but I was talking to this guy and asked, 'Why were you guys closed yesterday?' He says, 'Well, I'm not supposed to mention it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday."

Also read: Hariharan turns 69: 6 best songs of the playback singer

how could you say that kylie jenner and timothee chalamet aren’t in love? #GoldenGlobes

pic.twitter.com/RCa9M6HhdZ — celia is immaculate (@818lover) January 8, 2024

About Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

As per speculations, Timothee and Jenner started dating in April 2023, but they made their public appearance as a pair in early September when they were seen kissing on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. Since then, they have been seen together at several public events, including a New York Fashion Week dinner, a visit to the 2023 US Open's men's final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, and an afterparty for Saturday Night Live following Timothee's hosting stint in November. Last year, the Dune actor attended the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve soirée.