Kulhad Pizza Couple VIRAL video: Sehaj Arora, Gurpreet Kaur groove to Diljit Dosanjh's 'Mombattiye' [WATCH]

The 'Kulhad Pizza couple' from Jalandhar is once again in the spotlight after posting a lip-syncing video that has gone viral. While some praise their chemistry, others criticize their content choices, referencing a previous controversy involving a leaked video.

The 'Kulhad Pizza couple' from Jalandhar, Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, have recently gone viral with a new video, capturing significant attention online. Known for their previous viral content, the couple is now in the spotlight with a clip of them lip-syncing to Diljit Dosanjh's popular Punjabi song 'Mombattiye,' which has been widely shared on social media.

In the video, Gurpreet Kaur stands out in a striking red outfit, attracting considerable praise for her appearance. The couple’s chemistry was also highlighted, receiving both admiration and criticism. While some fans celebrated their dynamic presence, others were reminded of the controversial MMS leak from last October, which had brought them unwanted fame.

Controversy

In 2023, an intimate video of Sehaj and Gurpreet was leaked online, leading to polarized reactions. Supporters stood by the couple during this difficult time, while some accused them of staging the leak as a publicity stunt. Before the scandal, they were already well-regarded for their Kulhad Pizza shop in Jalandhar, which had gained popularity.

Popularity of 'Mombattiye'

The song 'Mombattiye,' which was released in 2019 as part of the album 'Mombattiye (Folk Recreation),' has been a favorite among Punjabi music fans. The couple's recent rendition of the track has reignited interest in the song.

Reactions to the New Video

Sehaj posted the video on Instagram under the handle 'sehaj_arora_,' where it quickly amassed over 7,000 likes. The caption was simply "Mombattiye."

Responses in the comments varied. Some users speculated about the couple’s motives, suggesting that their choice to share such content might be connected to their previous controversy, implying they were seeking fame. Others appreciated their bond, with one commenter noting the couple’s cuteness. There were also criticisms regarding the frequency of their videos, with some users questioning their content choices and suggesting that their business focus seemed to have shifted. Additionally, one comment noted that the acting in the video was over-the-top.

Despite the mixed feedback, the Kulhad Pizza couple continues to engage their audience through their social media presence, sharing new content and maintaining their visibility online

