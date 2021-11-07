Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West puts his cars for sale; details inside

Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has placed his six Ford vehicles up for sale. A few weeks after putting his Wyoming ranch on the market, the rap singer decided to auction off his ranch's used automobiles. West is reportedly going to California. Therefore, according to a report, he is holding a fire sale for his belongings, with so much up for grabs. According to TMZ, the artist sold six of his SUVs and pickup vehicles to a local dealership. Musser Bros. Auctions and Real Estate is now auctioning off those autos on its website. The six matte black Ford autos sold by West in Cody, Wyoming, are up for bidding, according to the auction house's owner, Harold Musser.

The six cars are all wrapped in matte black and are mostly stocked on the inside. An XLT Max edition 2020 Ford Expedition and a Limited Stealth edition 2020 Ford Expedition are sold. The former has just under 3,000 kilometres and is now for sale at $46,750. With 118 bids, the other Expedition is the most popular. Two F-Series Super Duty trucks are also available for auction: an F-250 XLT (2017) and an F-350 (2016) Lariat. The current F-350 bid is $26,750. Both Super Duty vehicles have over 80,000 miles on the odometer.

There's also a 2018 F-150 Raptor and a 2019 F-150 Raptor, as well as the F-150 Raptor pickups. The former has the highest offer of $53,515 and has 32,913 miles. The mileage on the later pickup type is 35,234 kilometres. Both have a 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 engine. Winners of the auction will have the option of having the matte black coverings removed from their automobiles. The dealer will charge a fee of $250 for this service. Prices are expected to rise. The bidding for all six automobiles will be available until November 23.

