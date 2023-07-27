Kennedy: Anurag Kashyap's movie closes 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Anurag Kashyap's film "Kennedy," has been chosen to close the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). On Thursday, July 27, the festival's promoters made this announcement. From 11 August to 20 August, the 14th edition of IFFM will feature films from a range of genres. There will be a star-studded ceremony on the last night.The director, Anurag Kashyap told the media: "I am delighted that Kennedy is the closing film at IFF, Melbourne. It’s the first Indian film festival we are playing in the world, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and am sure that they’ll like the film, like the global audience who’s seen the film till now”.

A long-thought-to-be-dead, insomniac ex-cop who becomes involved in a corrupt system in search of retribution is the subject of the movie "Kennedy." Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat play the leading parts in the movie. The IFFM's final night is expected to be a star-studded affair. The festival will award numerous Bollywood performers with the renowned Disruptor Award, including Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. We will honour director Karan Johar for his tremendous contribution to the business.

