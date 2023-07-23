Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suriya turns 48: Glance at Tamil superstar's net worth, real estate properties, and luxurious cars

    Tamil superstar Suriya turns 48: Tamil Industry's one of the most versatile actor Saravanan Sivakumar aka Suriya is a big name in the South film industry today who needs no further introduction. Hailing from a filmy family, Suriya began his career with the action thriller Nerrukku Ner in 1997. Thanks to noted filmmaker Bala's 2001 action-drama directorial Nandha, which has turned his career into a spellbinding journey. The national award-winning maverick star is marking his 48th birthday today.

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

    Tamil Superstar and National award-winning actor Suriya is celebrating his 48th birthday. He is one of most prominent and globally acclaimed South superstars in the Tamil film industry who has given many phenomenal performances in hit films like Kaakha Kaakha, Nandha, Nerukku Ner, Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram, Ayan, Singam, Singam II, Anjaan, Mass and Singam 3. As the 'Kanguva' star turns 48 today, we look at his net worth, real-estate properties and luxurious cars. Suriya Sivakumar is all set to wow his fans and audiences with his brilliant and remarkable performance in the pan-Indian period actioner-thriller film Kanguva which also marks the South debut of Bollywood beauty Disha Patani.

    The net worth of Suriya in 2023:

    The net worth of Suriya is approximately around $25 million in 2023. Suriya earns his living by being an Indian actor, producer, and television presenter who appears in the South Indian film Industry. He gained the limelight for his role in various blockbuster hit movies of around 52 in the Tamil film industry. Surya charges around Rs.20-25 crores per movie and gains a huge amount through brand promotions and Tv advertisements worth Rs. 2 crores.

    According to various sources, as of 2023, his annual income is $2 million. The main source of his income comes from his acting career, professional work, promotions, brand collaborations, advertisements, etc.

    Suriya's film production house:

    Apart from being a superstar in the industry, Suriya also kick-started a film production and distribution company named 2D Entertainment in 2013. The production house delivered several superhit films like 36 Vayadhinile, 24, Uriyadi 2, Jackpot, Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Oh My Dog, Viruman, Vanangaan, and many others.

    Suriya's real estate properties:

    Speaking about real-estate properties of Suriya, the Kanguva actor owns several luxurious properties all around the country, which include his plush bungalow in Chennai, where he resides with his wife Jyotika and his two kids, a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev.

    The grand bungalow is custom-made according to the likes and personal tastes of the Singam actor that comes with custom-made furniture, lavish interiors by professionals, equipped gym area, a spacious lawn, and others.

    Awards won by Suriya:

    Suriya earned several awards and accolades with his unwavering hardwork and excellence, including National Film Award, Vijay Awards, SIIMA Awards, International Tamil Film Awards, Kalaimamani Awards, and many others.

    Luxurious cars owned by Suriya:

    Suriya has several luxury cars in his garage, like the BMW 7 Series 730Ld’ worth Rs. 1.3 crores, an Audi Q7 priced at Rs. 80 lakhs, and a Mercedes-Benz M-Class worth Rs. 60 lakhs. A Jaguar XJ L ranged from Rs. 1.1 crores.

