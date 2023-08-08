Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut seeks bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar Magistrate Court in 2016 meeting case

    In his application for a bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar, Kanagana Ranaut's attorney Rizwan Siddiquee cited a similar incident that occurred at the lyricist's complaint hearing against the actress.
     

    Kangana Ranaut seeks bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar Magistrate Court in 2016 meeting case ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 7:24 PM IST

    The legal situation involving Javed Akhtar and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a new turn. After the talented lyricist failed to show up in court in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut filed an appeal with a Mumbai Magistrate Court asking for a bailable warrant against him. Kangana Ranaut's case about her meeting with the lyricist in 2016 is currently being heard by the Andheri Magistrate court. Javed Akhtar was given a summons by the court on August 1 to appear before it on August 5 for the case's hearing on behalf of the unrepresented. The summons was issued as a result of the Metropolitan Magistrate RM Shaikh allegedly discovering multiple pieces of evidence that suggested Javed Akhtar had committed crimes.

    ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian-Kanye West undergo a messy divorce? Get inside scoop

    According to sources, the courts even summoned Javed Akhtar's attorney, Jay Bharadwaj, who then filed a request for an exemption, claiming that he will be unable to appear in court on August 5 due to an urgent medical situation involving a member of his extended family.
    Rizwan Siddiquee, the attorney for Kanagana, brought up a comparable incident during the lyricist's complaint hearing against the actress in his request for a bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar.

    They have been at odds ever since Kangana Ranaut spoke out about their meeting in March 2016 in an interview. Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against the Queen actress in 2020, alleging that she made defamatory statements about him that affected his reputation. This is when the contentious conflict began. In response to Javed Akhtar's defamation lawsuit against Kangana for the interview, the actress filed a countersuit against him in the same court. Following that, the court issued proceedings under sections 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to a woman's modesty).

     

    Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor dresses up as 'desi Barbie', dons pink suit

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 7:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love ADC

    Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love

    Shraddha Kapoor hails Stree Power of Mumbai Polices Nirbhaya Squad ADC

    Shraddha Kapoor hails 'Stree Power' of Mumbai Police’s Nirbhaya Squad

    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna to join Allu Arjun on sets on THIS day; know details ADC

    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna to join Allu Arjun on sets on THIS day; know details

    Dream Girl 2: Mumbai Police inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film; uses song 'Dil Ka Telephone'

    Dream Girl 2: Mumbai Police inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film; uses song 'Dil Ka Telephone'

    Good news for Rajinikanth's fans: Bengaluru, Chennai offices declare HOLIDAY on August 10; distribute free Jailer tickets RBA

    Rajinikanth's Jailer mania: Several Bengaluru, Chennai offices declare HOLIDAY on August 10; check details

    Recent Stories

    Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police vkp

    Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police

    How Bengaluru auto driver defied space-time continuum vkp

    How Bengaluru auto driver defied space-time continuum

    7 tips to keep in mind to get toned arms gcw eai

    7 tips to keep in mind to get toned arms

    6 homemade hair conditioners for natural nourishment LMA EAI

    6 homemade hair conditioners for natural nourishment

    Craving cafe-style chocolate mikshake? Try this easy recipe for a yummy drink ATG EAI

    Craving cafe-style chocolate mikshake? Try this easy recipe for a yummy drink

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon