Kangana Ranaut seeks bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar Magistrate Court in 2016 meeting case

The legal situation involving Javed Akhtar and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a new turn. After the talented lyricist failed to show up in court in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut filed an appeal with a Mumbai Magistrate Court asking for a bailable warrant against him. Kangana Ranaut's case about her meeting with the lyricist in 2016 is currently being heard by the Andheri Magistrate court. Javed Akhtar was given a summons by the court on August 1 to appear before it on August 5 for the case's hearing on behalf of the unrepresented. The summons was issued as a result of the Metropolitan Magistrate RM Shaikh allegedly discovering multiple pieces of evidence that suggested Javed Akhtar had committed crimes.

According to sources, the courts even summoned Javed Akhtar's attorney, Jay Bharadwaj, who then filed a request for an exemption, claiming that he will be unable to appear in court on August 5 due to an urgent medical situation involving a member of his extended family.

Rizwan Siddiquee, the attorney for Kanagana, brought up a comparable incident during the lyricist's complaint hearing against the actress in his request for a bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar.

They have been at odds ever since Kangana Ranaut spoke out about their meeting in March 2016 in an interview. Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against the Queen actress in 2020, alleging that she made defamatory statements about him that affected his reputation. This is when the contentious conflict began. In response to Javed Akhtar's defamation lawsuit against Kangana for the interview, the actress filed a countersuit against him in the same court. Following that, the court issued proceedings under sections 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to a woman's modesty).

